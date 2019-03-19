The South Dakota State USA Gymnastics Championships will be at the King Center at South Dakota School of Mines Friday through Sunday.
Over 600 gymnasts in the Junior Olympic and Xcel programs will be competing to qualify for regionals in Iowa and Minnesota in April.
Gymnastics clubs from across the State will be represented. Just Jymnastics of Rapid City is hosting the meet and has more than 100 gymnasts competing, along with three other local area gyms, adding another 100 gymnasts from this side of the state.
Public attendance is welcome. Seats are $15 a day for adults, $6 a day for children or $30 for the weekend.
The event, sanctioned by USA Gymnastics, is the GymStars Booster Club’s largest fundraiser.
The session times are:
Friday
Session 1: Xcel Gold and Silver, 12+, 9 a.m.
Session 2: Xcel Silver, 11 and younger, 1 p.m.
Session 3: Xcel Platinum and Junior Olympic Level 6, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Session 4: Xcel Bronze, 8 a.m.
Session 5: Junior Olympic Level 10 and Level 8, 10:30 a.m.
Session 6: Junior Olympic Level 5 and Level 9, 2 p.m.
Session 7: Junior Olympic Level 7, 5 p.m.
Sunday
Session 8: Junior Olympic Level 3, ages 8 & 10, 8 a.m.
Session 9: Junior Olympic Level 3, ages 6-7, 9, and 11+, 11 a.m.
Session 10: Junior Olympic Level 4, 1:45 p.m.
Annual 3-Class Shootout set for Saturday
The 32nd Annual 3-Class Shootout basketball all-star game will be Saturday at the McCook Central Auditorium in Salem.
Among the local players competing will be Jaedyn Finkbeing of New Underwood and Lauren Baumberger of McIntosh in Class B girls, Raven Cournoyer of Todd County, Jadice Morrison of White River in Class B boys, Gabriel Kocer of Winner and Raven Cournoyer, of Todd Countyin in Class A girls and Dylan Porier of Rapid City Stevens in Class AA boys.
Rosters
Class B girls: Coach: David Moe, Dakota State University
Lauren Sees, Avon; Laurie Rogers, Warner; Karly Gustafson, Ethan; Mattilynn Reiner, Tripp-Delmont/Armour; Kamryn Heinz, Ipswich; Lauren Baumberger, McIntosh; Abigal Arend, Bridgewater-Emery; Rynn Osthus, De Smet; Jaedyn Finkbeiner, New Underwood
Class A Girls: Coach: Celeste Beck, DWU
Megan Madsen, West Central; Gabriel Kocer, Winner; Morgan Erikson, McCook Central/Montrose; Emma Paul, Dell Rapids; Riley Peters, Lennox; McKenna Kranz, McCook Central/Montrose; Raelin Jurgens, Parker; Bailey Nester, West Central; Jayda Knuppe, Dell Rapids; Raven Cournoyer, Todd County
Class AA girls: Coach: Logan Wagner, Mt. Marty
Jeniah Ugofsky, Harrisburg; Danica Kocer, Brandon Valley; Mackenzie Miller, Mitchell; Emily Mikkelsen, Pierre; Trinity Law, Brandon Valley; Payton Morgan, Mitchell; Michaela Jewett, Brookings; Jordyn Cranny, Mitchell; Awoti Akoi, SF O’Gorman
Class B boys: Coach: Dan Tharp, Mt. Marty
Sawyer Schultz, Bridgewater-Emery; Jacob Prouty, Clark/Willow Lake; Trey King, Irene-Wakonda; Jadice Morrison, White River; Jamin Arend, Bridgewater-Emery; Brandon Benike, Castlewood; Jharett Bloomenrader, Highmore-Harrold; Micah Burke, Clark/Willow Lake; Trevin Holland, De Smet; Carter Dye, Bridgewater-Emery
Class A boys: Coach: Matt Wilber, DWU
Noah Freidel, Tea Area; Mitch Goodbary, SF Christian; Karst Hunter, Miller; Justin Hohn, Tea Area; Jackson Miller, West Central; Trey Anderson, McCook Central/Montrose; Camden Bialas, Parker; Brock Anderson, Lennox; Joey Slama, Bon Homme, Trey Christensen, Parker
Class AA boys: Coach: Jeremy Reigle, Presentation College
Nick Hoyt, Harrisburg; Evan Talcott, Brandon Valley; Drew Cole, Brookings; Tucker West, SF Roosevelt; Aidan Evans, SF Roosevelt; Solomon Bach, Watertown; Dylan Pourier, Rapid City Stevens; Jared Jaros, Sioux Falls Lincoln; Blair Slaughter, Harrisburg; Carter Olthoff, Brandon Valley.
Lakota Youth Archery championship set for Rockyford School.
Rockyford School will be hosting the 3rd annual Lakota Youth Archery Championship on April 13th in the big gym. Shooting will begin at 9am. Last years’ event had over 150 archers.
This free event is open to all area student archers but pre-registration is required. Boys and girls compete separately in elementary, middle and high school division shooting either bare Genesis bows or bare single string traditional bows. Each of the three identical ranges will have six 3D animals targets placed at unknown distances.
Special custom awards were designed by Lorenzo Black Lance and Warpaint Ink. The meet will follow the Olympic format of a preliminary shooting round followed by a seeded bracket finals competition. The champion in each of the 12 divisions will be determined by the highest score shot on a life-sized buffalo target. A traditional buffalo meal is served free to all in attendance before the finals begin. Also before the final matches, Joe Giago will demonstrate shooting a traditional Lakota bow and share his knowledge of its significance to the Lakota culture.
Current sponsors include the Dakota Indian Foundation, Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation, Intertribal Buffalo Council, SD Cooperative Extension (4H) Rockyford School and the Oglala Lakota County School District.