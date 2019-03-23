Just Jymnastics out of Rapid City came away with the team title in Level 8 Saturday at the USA State Gymnastics Championships at the King Center.
Overall, Just Jymnastics will send 10 athletes to the Region 4 Championships (7 state region) is in Bettendorf, Iowa April 12-14.
In Level 8, Just Jymnastics finished on top with All-American Gymnastics in second place. In Level 10, All-american finished in first, with the Spearfish Gymnastics Academy taking second.
Individually in Level 8, Emily Sabers of Just Jymnastics was the 11-12-year old all-around champion, while Kathleen Cook of Spearfish finished in second place.
In 15-over, Peyton Bagley of Just Jymnastics was the all-around champion, followed by teammates Megan King and Hanna Siemonsma.
In Level 9, Klae kelly of Just Jymnastics was third in the all-around.
In Level 10, Alissa Fuelling of Just Jymnastics placed second on the uneven parallel bars in the Junior Division, while Jena Swanson was first in the Senior Division all-around.
West River regional qualifiers from Just Jymnastics were Sabers, King, Breezy Paul, Siemonsma and Bagley, while Cook qualified from Spearfish.
Level 10 regional qualifiers from Just Jymnastics were Fuelling, Haley Ellis, and Kiara Brown.
Qualifying from Spearfish were Swanson, Ruthie Wehrung and Savanna Dunwoody
Level 9 qualifiers from Just Gymnastics were Kelly and Braelyn Juve.
Alycia Espe from Just Jymnastics was a platinum regional qualifier.
The three-day state championships conclude today with the Level 3-5 competition that begins at 8 a.m.