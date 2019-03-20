When Kadin Nelson was 5 years old, his father gave him a archery bow for his birthday, and a love affair was born.
It didn't take his younger sister Brynn very long to get sick of watching her brother have all the fun, and she started shooting competitively when she was 8 years old.
Now, it's a family affair.
Under the guidance of their father, Brendan Nelson, and former owner of the Buckhorn Archery, Larry Johnson, both started to get better. Kadin and Brynn credit them with teaching almost everything they know about archery.
In February, both Kadin, a student at Rapid City Stevens High School, and Brynn, a student a Southwest Middle School, participated in the Vegas Shoot/World Archery Festival in Las Vegas.
Kadin, who had been to the tournament before, took first place in the compound youth male category with a weekend score of 600, which was the best score of anyone in his age group.
It was Brynn's first time at the tournament, which consists of roughly 3,800 shooters in all age groups, and although she admitted to being nervous, she tied for second in the compound cub female category with a 583 weekend total.
"It was my first year shooting, so it was kind of nerve-wrecking because your biggest competition is yourself, and sometimes I got over myself," Brynn said. "I went back and talked to my dad and it calmed me down."
Kadin earned a $1,000 scholarship and Brynn earned a $750 scholarship.
"It’s a very, very mentally demanding sport," Brenden said. "They’re active in every sport they play, so it helps with all those sports too because if you can learn how to deal with your emotions here, it will help you with your other sports. That’s why I like it for them."
Kadin is a member of the Rapid City Post 22 baseball program and Brynn is a member of the Post 22 softball program. Both said the concentration involved in archery and the mental strain helps them when they're on the diamond.
"If you shoot a bad shot or throw a bad pitch, you kind of just have to forget about it and worry about the next one; you can’t show how you’re feeling," Kadin said. "It’s mentally exhausting. After you shoot a game, especially if it is one of your best scores, you get nervous, you try not to but that’s just how it is."
The same goes with hitting a softball, according to Brynn.
"If I’m not doing so well in practice, I start to get a little frustrated with myself," she said. "You just have to think it’s okay and worry about the next one and not think about the one you just did."
It's also a sport that has brought the family together.
"It’s fun to do with the family and it’s something we can show our friends and try to get them into it and make the sport bigger and better," Kadin said.
Brynn said it's fun to share the sport with their friends.
"It’s a rare sport that not a lot of people do," she said. "So it’s fun to do it as a family."
Even though Brynn and Kadin's mother, Jacki, hasn't taken to the sport yet (she runs marathons competitively), they also said she is their number one fan and is always in their corner.
When either Brynn or Kadin do well at a tournament, they don't have to tell their friends about it when they go to school the next day, their mother has already informed everyone through her Facebook page.
"She’s always there supporting us at all of our tournaments," Kadin said. "She’s our cheerleader."
The two will be competing at the South Dakota Archers Association state tournament March 30-31 in Yankton.