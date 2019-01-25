The Kalamazoo Wings took advantage of a break late in overtime to edge the Rapid City Rush 3-2 Friday night in Kalamazoo, Mich.
Tied at 2-2 with 23.9 seconds remaining in overtime, Kalamazoo took the second point and the win on a breakdown in the Rush zone. Michael Turner carried the puck in front of the Rush net, and in an attempt to get away from oncoming pressure, took a stick check from Eric Kattelus that forced the puck behind goaltender Tyler Parks to give the Wings the win.
Kalamazoo scored the only goal of the first period. Kyle Thomas started things off at 2:31 of the period when he rifled a pass from Chad McDonald from behind the net in the slot area, beating Parks to give the Wings a 1-0 lead (McDonald and Kyle Blaney assisted).
Willem Nong-Lambert tied the game at 7:56 of the second period, when he finished a play set up by Pierre-Luc Mercier, deflecting the puck through the legs of Wings goalie Jake Hildebrand, (Mercier had the lone assist). Kalamazoo retook the lead with 4:07 left in the second period when Ty Ganly buried a Reid Gardiner pass by Parks to re-establish the Wings advantage at 2-1 (Gardiner and Eric Kattelus assisted).
A minute later Rapid City's Cedric Montminy tucked it in to tie the game at 2-2 with 3:04 left in the second (Riley Weselowski and Mercier assisted).
Parks stopped 37 of 40 shots on goal in suffering the overtime loss, his first OT defeat of the season (2-5-1-0).
The Rush continue the annual road trip with the Black Hills Stock show in Rapid City, taking on Toledo tonight with puck drop at the Huntington Center slated for 5:15 p.m. MST.