Alex Kandolin's golf clubs never get too dusty despite a busy summer filled with basketball and volleyball.
Especially with the way she is swinging the sticks when she has the chance. Kandolin, coming off a second-place finish in last month's Class A state high school tournament for St. Thomas More, won her second straight Junior Championship Tuesday at the Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell.
Kandolin shot a three-over par 147 to win the girls' 16-18 year-old division, defeating Aberdeen's Sydney Wirebaugh by five strokes.
Last year she won the tournament by defeating Wirebaugh and Rapid City's Natalie Young in a three-way playoff.
"That was a little more nerve-wracking, I would say, but this year was super-fun," she said.
Because she had never played at Lakeview, Kandolin and her father, Brandon Kandolin, the STM girls' golf coach and head girls' basketball coach, played in the Adult-Child Tournament on Sunday and finished in second place, one stroke from the top.
"We did really well there, so having a good score (Monday) and going into the next day, I was like, 'okay, I'm ready to play for a championship," she said.
Kandolin shot an even par on 72 on Monday and led the field by six strokes.
"That first day I played very well. I was hitting greens, hitting fairways, my putting — I've never putted like that in my life — it was awesome," she said. "I had a double-bogey on my second to last hole which was kind of a hiccup, but other than that it was a great round.
"(Tuesday) I played well again."
Wirebaugh actually rallied some late in the match and cut her lead to a couple of strokes, but Kandolin finished strong for the victory.
"I didn't actually know that it was that close, but my dad told me. He was sitting on the edge of his seat," she said. "I was just out there trying to hit the ball straight.
"It is so fun to play with Sydney; she is a great competitor and she really pushed me today, actually."
Kandolin has had a busy summer, not just on the links, but with various basketball and volleyball camps.
That's just summer, she said.
"But it is fun. I like to stay busy. I like the difference between each sport," she said.
Kandolin said that she felt good this summer with her golf game, although practicing was a little minimal because of her busy schedule. When she did practice, she focused on her short game.
"I think it really showed. The first day (of the Junior Championships) my putting was phenomenal. I was making a lot of six- to eight-footers that were giving me birdies and birdie-looks. Mitchell is one of those courses that of you can just keep it in the fairway, you can score."
Kandolin said that at this time, she is looking at golf when it comes to continuing her athletic career in college.
"I love basketball and I love volleyball, but I think it is more of the high school team that I like," she said. "I don't know if I really want to advance in my basketball career without my dad or without my family right there. My sister is on the team. It's home on the STM court."
Also in her division, Belle Fourche's Jade Burr was fifth with a 159, while Emmy Sundby of Rapid City was ninth with a 165. Payton Sierra of Porcupine was 12th with a 168 and Molly Schwartz of Box Elder was 13th with a 171.
In the boys' 16-18 division, Jack Lundin of Sioux Falls shot a blistering 132, 12 strokes under par. Lane Jensen of Rapid City was fifth with a 142. Kevin Kolb of Spearfish was 11th with a 145, while Dawson Sundsted of Spearfish was 13th and Ben Daane of Rapid City was 14th. Both shot a 148.
Jackson Eggebraaten of Sioux Falls won the boys' 14-15 division with a 145, while Masy Mock of Mitchell was the girls' 14-15 winner with a 153. Taylor Wit of Rapid City was fifth with a 192.
There was also a one-day tourney Monday for players 12-13 and 11-under. Tanna Phares of Rapid City won the girls' 12-13 with an 87, three strokes ahead of the second-place finisher. Kamryn Shull of Rapid City was sixth with an 118.
In the boys' 12-13, Joshua Sundsted of Spearfish was seventh with an 86 and Jackson Swartz of Rapid City was ninth with an 89.
Vincent VanLiere of Rapid City was second in the boys' 11-under with a 41 (nine holes).