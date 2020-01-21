Keeble, Fredrick earn RMAC track honors

South Dakota School of Mines junior pole vaulter Erica Keeble was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Field Female Athlete of the Week and Black Hills State's Abbie Fredrick was named the Women’s Track Athlete of the Week Tuesday afternoon.
Keeble won the women's pole vault and also auto qualified for the NCAA Div. II Indoor Championships after clearing a height of 13-feet, 3.5-inches Saturday at the Chadron State College Meet in Chadron, Nebraska. The junior is now tied for the second best mark in the nation and tied her own school record and set a new CSC Meet record as well.
“We’ve been quiet from competition for about a month, so it’s really great to see Erica pick right up where she left off and match her personal best from last year this early in the indoor season,” said Hardrocker track and field coach Steven Johnson. “There are some really good things happening with our pole vaulters and I’m excited to see how the rest of the season progresses.”
Frederick, a senior, broke an eight-year-old Chadron State College meet record, running 5 minutes, 14.06 in the mile. With the track and altitude conversion, she now sits at fourth in the RMAC with her 5:06.31 converted time.
Parks returns to Rush from Tucson
The Rapid City Rush announced Tuesday that goaltender Tyler Parks has been returned to the Rush from the team’s AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners.
Parks returns to the Rush after his second call-up to AHL Tucson this season. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound net-minder comes back having played the first three games of his AHL career, earning a 1-1-0 record with a 2.95 GAA and .904 SV%. He made his AHL debut on Jan. 10 at Colorado, stopping 18 of 20 shots in 45:37 of relief. The next night, Parks earned his first AHL start, and subsequently his first career AHL win, defeating Colorado with 31 saves on 33 shots.
This season with the Rush, Parks boasts a record of 11-6-3-0 with 2 shutouts, a 2.91 GAA, and .919 SV%
The Rush resume play on home ice this weekend against the Wichita Thunder for three games. Puck drop for Friday and Saturday is slated for 7:05 p.m., whith Sunday's start at 4:05 p.m.
Belle Fourche Youth Baseball announces new staff
Belle Fourche Youth Baseball has kicked off its plans for the spring baseball season with the selection of its Post 32 coaching and managerial staff.
Randy Doran will serve as Post 32 head coach. Doran is currently an assistant softball coach and mathematics instructor at Black Hills State University and has 12 years of coaching experience at the high school and collegiate level. In addition, Doran has multiple years assisting with USSSA youth and Little League baseball teams.
Lorenzio Tobar will be Post 32 Assistant Coach. Tobar grew up in the Belle Fourche baseball culture and is both knowledgeable of and familiar to Post 32 players and patrons. He graduated from Spearfish High School in 2018 where he was a standout basketball player. In addition, he was an assistant coach in BFYB Junior League for the 2019 season.
Ryan Stedillie will serve as general manager of Post 32 operations. Stedillie grew up in Sheridan, Wyo., where he was a baseball standout. He moved to Belle Fourche 20 years ago and has been with the city’s Public Works Department for 15 years. He has several years of coaching experience in both basketball and softball; in addition to being general manager he will also assist Doran and Tobar.
“We are excited to see what these guys can bring to the program and look forward to many years of success with them at the helm,” said BFYB President Jason LaFayette. “I’m really excited to see where our Post 32 boys can go in 2020.”
For more information about Belle Fourche Youth Baseball, please call Jason LaFayette at (605) 641-4168.
Post 22 to unveil new stadium plans
Rapid City Post 22 Baseball will unveil renovation plans for Fitzgerald Stadium Thursday during an open house being held at the American Legion baseball program's indoor hitting facility.
Black Hills Sports Inc., a non-profit supporting athletics in Rapid City, was approved in March of 2019 to receive the full $5 million it requested for renovations at Fitzgerald Stadium, with $3.8 million coming from the City of Rapid City's Capital Improvement Fund and the balance from Vision funds.
The improvements to the stadium include installing artificial turf on the playing field, which will be renamed Dave Ploof Field; updating bathroom facilities that likely don't meet ADA standards, updates to an aging concession facility, adding cover for fans attending games and improving drainage in the field's dugouts.
The open house, which will be held at 2721 Canyon Lake Drive, will run from 6 to 8 p.m. and is open to the public.