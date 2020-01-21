Keeble, Fredrick earn RMAC track honors

Parks returns to the Rush after his second call-up to AHL Tucson this season. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound net-minder comes back having played the first three games of his AHL career, earning a 1-1-0 record with a 2.95 GAA and .904 SV%. He made his AHL debut on Jan. 10 at Colorado, stopping 18 of 20 shots in 45:37 of relief. The next night, Parks earned his first AHL start, and subsequently his first career AHL win, defeating Colorado with 31 saves on 33 shots.

This season with the Rush, Parks boasts a record of 11-6-3-0 with 2 shutouts, a 2.91 GAA, and .919 SV%

The Rush resume play on home ice this weekend against the Wichita Thunder for three games. Puck drop for Friday and Saturday is slated for 7:05 p.m., whith Sunday's start at 4:05 p.m.

Belle Fourche Youth Baseball announces new staff

Belle Fourche Youth Baseball has kicked off its plans for the spring baseball season with the selection of its Post 32 coaching and managerial staff.

Randy Doran will serve as Post 32 head coach. Doran is currently an assistant softball coach and mathematics instructor at Black Hills State University and has 12 years of coaching experience at the high school and collegiate level. In addition, Doran has multiple years assisting with USSSA youth and Little League baseball teams.