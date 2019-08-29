The Rapid City Central boys’ soccer team wasted little time getting on the board early in its matchup with Douglas/Rapid City Christian as it cruised to a 3-0 win Thursday evening in Box Elder.
The Cobblers found the back of the net in the second minute when Erik Keohane broke free in the middle field and lasered a shot past the goalkeeper for a 1-0 advantage.
Central added to its lead in the 20th minute on a Brendan Thompson goal, assisted by Lan Ford.
At the 50 minute mark, Keohane scored his second goal of the match, this time on a header in front of the net off of a corner kick.
The Cobbler offense came out in full force, outshooting Douglas/Christian 35-5, including 13 shots on goal.
“What we are doing well is defensive play,” Central coach Joe Sabrowksi said. “I think that is our strongest suit. We still have work to do in the middle and utilizing the wings better. We registered a lot of shots and I have been demanding we shoot more. We had opportunities, but we could have played a stronger midfield game tonight. All the boys are playing well, but there are some things we need to do better.”
Rapid City Central (2-1-1) will play at Sturgis Tuesday, while Douglas/Christian (2-3) hosts Mitchell on Saturday.
Girls Soccer
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 10, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 0: The high-powered Rapid City Central offense continued to roll Thursday as it picked up its fourth consecutive win to start the season.
Emma Avery led the way for the Cobblers with a hat trick, while Keyera Harmon and Alexa Henry chipped in with two goals apiece.
Delaney Kost, Sydney Pike and eighth grader Jacie Stephens rounded out the scorers for Central with a goal apiece.
The Cobbler offense has kicked off the season on the right foot as they have outscored their opponents 28-1 in four games.
Central coach Mark Morgan said the hot start could be due to the fact that the team got a warm up match with Belle Fourche, rather than taking on Sioux Falls teams right out of the gate.
"We are off to a good start and it does feel good,” he said. “This Season we had a game against Belle Fourche and it gave us a chance to dial in a bit before we met some Sioux Falls teams. In previous years, we started out with the Sioux Falls teams without a warm up game and the opportunity to dial some things in before we played Sioux Falls has put us in a better position this year. Now that I have had a good look at the entire team, it has given me an opportunity to see where our potential is and see where I can use the girls best.”
Rapid City Central (4-0) travels to Sturgis on Tuesday, while Douglas/Christian (0-4) hosts Mitchell on Saturday.
Wildcats take first at Douglas Invite
You have free articles remaining.
The Custer boys’ golf team cruised past the rest of the field at the Douglas Invitational Thursday afternoon.
The Wildcats finished the day with a score of 354, followed by Douglas and Little Wound, which tied for second with 433 apiece.
Lance Christensen of Little Wound took home medalist honors with an 83, whole Austin Eggers and Matthew Merril of Custer took second and third, with 85 and 87, respectively.
Dayn Phillip of Douglas earned the fourth spot with 89 and Dustin Fish of Custer rounded out the individual top five with 90.
High School Volleyball
STURGIS 3, HOT SPRINGS 0: The Scoopers earned their first win of the season with a straight set victory over Hot Springs Thursday in Sturgis.
Sturgis opened the night with a pair of 25-13 victories in the first two sets, before closing out the match with a 25-14 win in set three.
No other information was made available for this match.
the Scoopers (1-1) will play in the Huron Invitational on Saturday, starting with Watertown at Noon.
Meanwhile, Hot Springs, 0-1, competes at the Douglas, Wyo., tournament starting today.
Ramp passes good for one game only
Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens fans with ramp passes at O'Harra Stadium Friday night should note that those passes are for the one game only.
Central hosts Harrisburg at 5 p.m. and Stevens takes on Sioux Falls O'Goman at 8 p.m.
For the first game, fans are asked be considerate of the patrons for next event and exit the ramp immediately following the Central game. This will allow security and administrative teams to clear the spots prior to allowing the Stevens ramp pass holders in and allow the Raiders' fans to access their ramp spot in a timely manner.
If you are a Stevens ramp pass holder, do not plan on entering the ramp gate until the Central game is over. Approach ramp on southeast end of stadium to enter. All exiting cars will exit on the west end.