It was a good start to the season for the Mitchell baseball team.
The Kernels' bats exploded Saturday at McKeague Field with a doubleheader sweep of Douglas 18-0 and 17-3.
"We talked about being patient at the plate, and we drew a lot of walks and didn’t swing at pitches out of the strike zone," Mitchell coach Luke Norden said. "It’s good early on to see as many pitches as possible."
The Kernels used a six run second inning in the first game and a 10 run first inning in the second game to propel them to a 2-0 start to the season.
Douglas fell to 0-4 on the year.
"We’re hitting better, but we’re still not hitting great," Patriots coach Josh Wright said. "Until we can get guys to start swinging at some pitches, these lopsided games are going to continue and they know it, they’re not blind. Our pitching struggled today, they struggled to hit the zone."
Norden said it was comforting as a coach to see his offense take so many pitches early on in the season. He said sometimes plate discipline doesn't come until later in the year.
"Early on in the season guys want to hit well and get started, but they have to understand that it comes with seeing pitches and the results will come," he said. "We had quite a few hits too so when guys went to swing they did a good job and we didn’t strike out a lot."
So far the Patriots have been outscored this season 55-6.
Both teams had to deal with temperatures that dropped into the 40s when the sun went down, and Wright said that didn't help both his pitchers or his hitters.
"It’s still early, we’ve been throwing for awhile but the elements were rough," he said. "Give some credit to Mitchell, those guys hit the ball well. They played good defense and they’ve always been a well coached team."
The Patriots take on St. Thomas More Tuesday, which opens its season against Hot Springs today.
Wright said he liked the approach his hitters took at the plate Saturday, but if the Patriots are to come out on top against the Cavaliers, his team will need to put together a complete game.
"You have to focus on the positive, and the kids aren’t blind," he said. "A kid that struggles on the mound knows he struggled on the mound. All you can do is give them another chance, and if he can do one or two things better the next time, he’ll have a better outing."
He said staying positive is how the coaching staff will be able to get the most out of his players despite the team's 0-4 start.
"We make sure the kids that are succeeding and working hard get congratulated," he said. "Everything else will come with time, it’s only game four."
Following its matchup with STM, the Patriots will host four straight games at McKeague Field. They will host Harrisburg for a doubleheader Thursday and will face Pierre in a doubleheader Saturday before travelling to Sturgis April 8.
First pitch Tuesday is scheduled for 5 p.m.