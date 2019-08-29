Area football fans who like the pigskin sport infused with plenty of offensive fireworks should be in for a treat this fall as a trio of senior Rapid City athletes with explosive offensive talents will be display this fall.
Quarterbacks Ryder Kirsch of St. Thomas More and Colton Hartford of Rapid City Stevens will look to add to already impressive resumes while Rapid City Central’s Jeremy Weidmann will be one of South Dakota’s elite running backs.
The Cavaliers' Kirsch follows in the footsteps of a long line of standout signal callers at St. Thomas More. According to coach Wayne Sullivan, Kirsch has the potential to be one of the school’s best ever, a high praise indeed considering the quality signal callers who have preceded him in the STM program.
“Yeah, for sure, following those guys has helped me,” Kirsch said. “When I was a 7th grader, the last time we were in the Dome, Matthew Eastmo was the first person I watched play. And after that, Preston Arity was a great guy who really taught me how to be a leader.”
Coach Sullivan has seen and coached them all, and the veteran mentor sees nothing but positives in Kirsch’s future on the gridiron.
“Ryder is the only 6-6 quarterback that I’ve ever had, and that allows him to stand in the box and look at everything,” Sullivan said. “And he’s gotten a lot better at reading defenses. That’s one thing I’ve tried to do with all my quarterbacks is to get them to throw the short ball rather than the deep ball all the time, and he got a lot better at that last year. The good ones have that ability, and that’s why I think he has the potential to be one of the best we’ve ever had.”
An all-state quarterback in 2018, the two-year starter has thrown for over 4,000 yards and 51 touchdowns while twice leading his team to the Class 11A playoffs. Not content to rest on those laurels, Kirsch focused his efforts this summer during team and individual camps on getting rid of the ball quicker and avoiding sacks.
“Coach Sullivan has done a great job of teaching me to see the field. Read the defense before the play begins and get the ball out quicker,” Hirsch said. “Early in my high school career, I tended to hold on to the ball and wait for the deep pass, but coach has emphasized that quicker is better and I should always look for the quick short routes first.”
Kirsch will face another big read when his prep career ends. An outstanding basketball player as well as gridiron star, Kirsch remains undecided as to which sport he will pursue in college.
Rapid City Stevens’ Colton Hartford, a multi-sport athlete as well (football, baseball, basketball) was a bright spot in an otherwise dismal 1-8 2018 season for the Raiders completing 85 of 169 tosses for 1121 yds, and 9 TD’s, a significant accomplishment given that an inexperienced offensive line often left him vulnerable to pressure.
A coaching change at Stevens — former Central coach Steve Svendsen has taken over the helm — meant a busy summer for Hartford mixing Post 22 baseball with the challenge of continuing to hone his football skills while learning a new offense.
“During the summer we threw the ball around at Sioux Park and worked on the new playbook,” Hartford said. “The O (offensive) line should be strong, and I and the wide receivers have been working all summer so I’m excited. I think the whole team really wants to change the culture overall.”
Though the challenge of engineering a new offense will certainly be daunting, coach Svendsen believes that Hartford’s athleticism and work ethic will certainly ease the transition.
“His athleticism will fit into whatever we do. But even more so, understanding what we want to do and being able to execute that will make him even more valuable,” Svendsen said. “He’s a leader and watching him work and do little things in practice whether a drill, warming up or going through the whole team aspect, he wants to learn and get better and that tells me about who he is as a competitor.”
A pocket passer by nature, Hartford hopes to exploit opportunities in the new offense to expand his repertoire as well.
“I’m more of a pocket passer, but if the pocket closes, I can scramble, too,” said Hartford who works both side of the ball and earned all-conference honors in 2018 as defensive back. “And I think mentally, I usually make good decisions. My coaches have taught me to be smart in there and not to panic and make a throw that might turn into an interception, and I’m hoping to do that even better this year.”
That commitment coupled with an improvement in the trenches and a return of his three top targets from last year will hopefully serve to return a winning football culture to Rapid City Stevens in 2019
Rapid City Central will look to improve upon last year’s 4-6 campaign behind the slants and jaunts of Weidmann, who rushed for 1,215 yards and 15 rushing TDs in 2018.
When questioned about his impressive 2018 season, Weidmann left no doubt that the impressive stats didn’t inflate his ego as he was quick to credit his teammates for his breakout season.
“I had an experienced line last year that worked super hard and that really helped me to have the year that I did,” Weidmann said. “All my teammates were there for me and allowed me to get into the open field and work my moves and I can’t thank those guys enough.”
A dedicated off-season workout regimen, and some extra weight resulting, should make for more opportunities to be more on the dishing out end of attitude this season.
"I’ve actually put on about 25 pounds (Weidmann played at 160 last season), and I think that will help me,” Weidmann said. “Quickness is probably my biggest weapon, and I worked super hard in the weight room trying to get bigger, faster and stronger every day.”
A deceptively quick and slashing type runner, Weidmann has a knack for exploiting the slightest sliver of a crack in a defensive front and exploding into open space.
“Jeremy has a natural instinct you can’t coach,” Cobbler coach Erik Iverson said. “He’s a one in a generation back with his shiftiness and quickness. And he’s a very intelligent player, and I rely on him for a lot of things. He comes and tells me what he thinks will and won’t work, so he’s kind of like a coach on the field.”
Winners of three of four down the stretch and earning a spot in the Class 11AAA playoffs before falling to state champion Brandon Valley, Weidmann is optimistic that 2019 will continue a Cobbler resurgence.
“We are super optimistic,” Weidmann said. “We have a lot of seniors coming back and we’ve developed a quarterback into our offense now so I think we have a lot of potential this year. As long as we work hard and come together as brothers, I think we can do something special this season.”
Other players to watch:
Jordy Stulken, Sr., RB/DB, Lead-Deadwood, 1,036 total yards, 16 total TD. 6 INT, 7 PBU.
"Dynamic player, fast and smart. Leader in several categories offensively and defensively. Every play could be an explosive play from Jordy," said Golddigger coach tom Tieszen.
Pablo Munoz., Sr., PK, Lead-Deadwood
"Pablo is a First team all-state kicker from last year. He will be a huge weapon in the special teams game including on-sides, touch backs and field goals. Last year Pablo drilled a game winning 48 yard field goal as time expired without a block. He has the ability to be a kicker for a program at the next level," said Tieszen.
Micaiah Grace, Sr., 6-0, 175, Custer
7 rec, 169 yds, 3 TD; 143 carries, 722 yds, 11 TD.
Caleb Maciejewski, Sr., OL/DL, 6-1 250
Trevor Peters, Sr., RB/DB, Winner
All State running back, 1,900 career rushing yards.
Grant Huber, Sr., WR/DB , St. Thomas More
All State DB for 11A, 51 receptions 11 TD-s last year. BH All-Conference
AJ Hettich, Sr., 6-0, 225, Rapid City Central
Jarred Hicks, Sr., DT, Kadoka Area
All-State caliber player in my opinion. Played guard last year, but we are looking at making him a fullback because of need an his athletic ability," Kadoka Area coach Eisenbraun said.
Bridger Amiotte, Jr., LB/TE, Wall
99 tackles as a sophomore
Isaac Kraft, Sr., Timber Lake
5-TD 24 Rec, 415-Receiving Yards 28.5 Tackles, 5 INT, 2 Forced Fumbles