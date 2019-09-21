Thunder and lightning both on the field and in the skies played a role in St. Thomas More’s 46-0 defeat of Spearfish in high school football action Friday at Dutton Field.
The Cavaliers thundered for 149 rushing yards and lit the Spartans up for 273 passing yards to take their Black Hills Conference face-off with the Spartans in a game called after three quarters because of thunderstorms moving into Rapid City.
Senior quarterback Ryder Kirsch threw four touchdown passes — three after calling an audible at the line of scrimmage — and junior running back Ryan Wojcik had 211 all-purpose yards and scored twice for More to close homecoming week on a high note.
“We had great spirit in the school all week and it came out on the field tonight,” said senior wide receiver Grant Huber, who had four catches for 140 yards and three touchdowns. “We threw the ball well, and I thought we ran the ball really well.”
Wojcik rushed 13 times for 112 yards and a score, but it was Kirsch who picked apart the Spearfish defense. The Cavalier signal-caller had first-half TD tosses of 23, 30, 12 and 44 yards.
“We figured we could get a mismatch or at least beat them with our scheme,” said Cavalier head coach Wayne Sullivan, whose team came into the game ranked No. 5 in the Class 11B media poll. “I’m proud of our receivers, our line and, of course, Ryder with the audibles to get those scores.”
“I’ll tell you what, he’s an amazing quarterback,” Spartan coach Chad McCarty said of Kirsch. “We thought we were prepared for him, but seeing him live, it just shocked our guys a little bit.”
Little things hurt Spearfish in the early going before More’s offense got fully established. With no room for error, penalties or fumbled snaps turned favorable yardage situations against the Spartans, resulting in punts the Cavaliers converted into good field position.
You have free articles remaining.
“We just couldn’t get into a rhythm,” McCarty said. “That killed drives and killed momentum, and it got harder and harder to dig out of that hole.”
Mother Nature had the final say on Friday night, though.
More held a 46-0 lead after Huber hauled in his third TD pass of the game, a 38-yarder on a play Kirsch called at the line of scrimmage when Huber was uncovered on the left sideline.
Game officials called Sullivan and McCarty to midfield after the end of the third quarter as lightning flashed steadily to the south of Dutton Field. After a short discussion, the game was called.
The Class 11B Cavaliers closed the game with 422 yards of total offense while holding the Class 11AA Spartans to 71 total yards. More finished with two quarterback sacks and six tackles-for-loss against a hard-running Spearfish offense.
“That’s why we like playing in the Black Hills Conference,” Sullivan said. “It not only gives us confidence, it shows us what we’re going to see near the end of the season.”
The Cavaliers (4-1) are idle next week and then head to Belle Fourche to face the Broncs in a BHC faceoff.
The Spartans (0-4) host Pierre, the top-ranked team in Class 11AA, on Friday at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.