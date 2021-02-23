Kirsch's last-second layup lifts BHSU to win

CSU Pueblo began to inch back, drawing even at 27-all before taking its first lead of the game on a pair of free throws to go up 29-27. BHSU took back the lead when Trey Whitley hit a 3-pointer to go up 32-31 with 3:33 left in the half, but it would eventually be the ThunderWolves who would hold the advantage going into halftime, 38-36.

Out of the break, the Yellow Jackets worked to tie things back up at 45-all on a pair of Scott layups, but CSU Pueblo charged back from there to move ahead 60-50 midway through the second half. The ThunderWolves extended their lead to as many as 12 points before BHSU used an 8-0 scoring run, carried by a trio of Scott layups, to cut the CS- Pueblo lead to 68-64 with under five minutes to play.

The Yellow Jackets continued to chip away until Moussa's fourth 3-pointer of the game put them back on top, 71-70 with 1:20 to go. A few plays later, Moussa hit another trey and then sank a free throw to move BHSU ahead 75-72, but Pueblo answered with a three of its own to bring the game to its seventh tie of the game at 75-75 with under a minute to go.

David Simental led all scorers for CSU-Pueblo with 34 points, followed by Tristan Huerdle with 16 points, Lian Ramiro and Alex Reed with 10 each. The ThundeWolves fell to 3-12 and 3-12.

The Yellow Jackets will continue their road trip on Friday night in Lakewood, Colo., against Colorado Christian, before closing the regular season Saturday at MSU-Denver.

