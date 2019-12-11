The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday that forwards Kelly Klima and Kevin Hancock have been assigned to the team by the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners. In a separate transaction forward Alex Rauter was traded to the Indy Fuel for cash considerations.
Klima will skate with the Rush this week for the first time since opening weekend. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound forward tied a franchise record with four goals in a 4-3 win over the Utah Grizzlies. In his pair of games with the Rush that weekend, he finished with four goals and a +2 rating. Before his assignment, Klima played in five games with the Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL, and earned twogoals with 7 PIM and a +3 rating.
You have free articles remaining.
Hancock will make his Rush debut this week after starting the season in the AHL. With the Roadrunners, the 5-11, 181-pound rookie forward posted his first career goal along with two assists in a dozen games with a +3 rating. A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Hancock turned professional after playing parts of five seasons in the OHL with the Owen Sound Attack and the London Knights. In his final season of major-junior last year split between Owen Sound and London, Hancock earned a career-high 107 points in 70 games (52g-55a), and earned 2019 OHL 2nd Team All-Star honors. In his OHL career, he amassed totals of 120 goals, 171 assists, and 291 points in 266 games.
Rauter skated in 18 games with the Rush this season, and earned four goals, two assists, and six points. In his tenure with the Rush spanning 30 games, he recorded seven goals, six assists, and 13 points.