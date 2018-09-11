Led by individual medalist Kevin Kolb, the Spartans dominated their own Spearfish Invitational Tuesday at the Spearfish Canyon Country Club.
Kolb finished with a 76, four strokes ahead of Tice McVay of Sturgis. The Spartans had the next four finishers — Sam Grout and Jesse Sacrison at 81 each and Tyler McBurnett and Dane Burghduff at 82 each.
Sam Lesselyoung of Rapid City Stevens was seventh with an 83, followed by Lance Christianson of Little Would at 85, Carter Janssen of St. Thomas More at 86 and Dustyn Fish of Custer at 86.
Spearfish Maroon won the tournament with a 320, followed by Sturgis at 347, Rapid City Stevens at 367, St. Thomas More at 380, Spearfish White at 382, Custer at 383, Hot Springs at 431, Spearfish Silver at 437, Rapid City Central at 447, Little Wound at 472 and Douglas at 524.
Volleyball
RAPID CITY STEVENS 3, STURGIS 0: The top-ranked Raiders dominated from the start in the three-set sweep of the Scoopers.
Stevens, 10-0, rolled to a 25-8, 25-6 and 25-14 victory.
Sydney Beasley and Carly Buehner led a balanced Stevens hitting attack with eight kills each. Six Raiders had six or more kills, with Marlee Schneider adding seven kills and Phoebe Rossi, Emily Sobczak and Sammi Sundby all with six kills.
Schneider also had 31 assists, eight digs and three service aces, while Laura Petik led the team with 13 digs. Stevens also had 11 aces, with Sobczak and Tessa Whiting also contributing with three each.
The Raiders return to action this weekend in Sioux Falls against O'Gorman and Roosevelt Friday and Lincoln and Washington Saturday. Sturgis, 4-8, will be at Hill City Thursday.
SPEARFISH 3, LEAD-DEADWOOD 1: The Spartans rallied from a first-set defeat to beat the Golddiggers in four Tuesday in Spearfish.
Lead-Deadwood won the first set 25-18, but Spearfish took control and won the next three sets 25-18, 25-12 and 25-16.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish, 2-8, is at Douglas Thursday, while Lead-Deadwood, 5-2, is at St. Thomas More Thursday.
Tennis
RAPID CITY STEVENS 9, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Raiders earned the sweep over the Cobblers, winning 54 of the 62 games played Tuesday.
In singles play, Peyton Forney downed McKenzey Crowley 6-0, 6-2, Ashley Lundstrom downed Dayton Franke 6-1, 6-2; Katie Conrad bested Lindsey Pfingston 6-2, 6-1, Abby Dehler downed Harper Keim 6-0, 6-1, Julia Weidmeier shut out Kiana Johnson 6-0, 6-0 and Erica Wing defeated Aria Friederich 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles play, Forney and Lundstrom defeated Crowley and Pfingston 6-1, 6-1, Conrad and Dehler defeated Franke and Keim 6-3, 6-0 and Wing and Weidmeier toppled Johnson and Friederich.
Both teams are in Aberdeen this weekend; Stevens against Aberdeen Roncalli and Aberdeen Central on Friday and the Cobblers against Aberdeen Central. Both will play in the Aberdeen Extravaganza on Saturday.