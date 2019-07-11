South Dakota School of Mines Athletics Director Joel Lueken has announced the hiring of Cassie Kosiba as the Hardrockers' new Associate Athletic Director of Internal Operations and Senior Woman Administrator.
"We are extremely anxious and excited to have Cassie join Hardrocker athletics," Lueken said. "I have no doubt that Cassie will do an amazing job. She has an extensive background in college athletics as both player and coach. Cassie is highly motivated, extremely organized and her leadership abilities will allow us to maintain the high standard that our scholar-athletes and supportive fans are accustom to at Hardrocker athletic events. We would like to welcome Cassie, her husband Chris and son Calvin to the Hardrocker family."
Kosiba will begin her duties on Aug. 1 taking over the position from Tiffany McCampbell, who resigned from the position at the beginning of May. Kosiba will have a variety of jobs that make up the day-to-day operations of the Mines athletics department.
"My family and I are excited to be joining the Hardrocker family and to start exploring Rapid City and the beautiful Black Hills," Kosiba said. "Throughout my career, I have taken pride in working at high academic institutions that develop leaders and foster academic and personal exploration. South Dakota School of Mines does that and more. I want to thank Joel Lueken and his entire leadership team for the opportunity to join such a committed group of scholar athletes, coaches, administrators and alumni."
Kosiba comes to Mines after service nine years as the women's basketball head coach at Carleton College (NCAA Div. III) in Northfield, Minnesota. She returned to her alma mater after serving four years as an assistant coach at the NCAA Div. I level, spending two seasons as an assistant with the women's basketball program at Long Island University's (LIU) Brooklyn campus.
At Long Island, Kosiba served as recruiting coordinator, compliance liaison, and academic advisor; she was also responsible for scouting, player development and supervising the other assistant coaches and the director of operations.
Prior to joining the Long Island staff in July 2008, Kosiba had a two-year stint on the bench at Manhattan College (N.Y.), where she served as offensive coordinator in addition to recruiting, scouting, player development, and academic advisor duties.
Registration underway for city youth flag football
Registration is already underway for youth flag football leagues sponsored by the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department. Registration deadline is Sept. 4.
"The youth flag football leagues teach players basic football skills," said Matt Brandhagen of the City's Parks and Recreation Department. "It promotes teamwork and sportsmanship and players gain valuable football experience in a fun, non-contact setting."
Register online at www.rcparksandrec.org and click registration, or register at the Swim Center, 125 Waterloo Street or the Parks and Rec Office at 515 West Boulevard. Coaches should contact Matt Brandhagen at matt.brandhagen@rcgov.org or cell 415-0226 or work 394-5223. Registration fee is $50 which includes a jersey. The fee is waived for players with parent-coaches.
The youth flag football season starts Sept. 16-17 with first and second grade teams playing on Mondays and third and fourth grade teams playing on Tuesdays. All games played at the Omaha Street Soccer Fields across from Founders Park.