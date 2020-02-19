Kost beats DII's No. 2 wrestler in loss to Huskies

Redshirt freshman wrestler Kolby Kost took home Augustana’s lone win of the night in its 27-3 loss to the defending national champion and No. 1 ranked St. Cloud State Huskies.

Kost’s dramatic overtime victory came in the 184 pound bout against No. 2 ranked Tyree Overton. Kost, a Rapid City Central graduate, took Overton down in the second period to take a 4-2 lead and after a reversal in the third period, Kost escaped to regain the lead once more, 5-4. A penalty point put Kost up by two.

However Overton took him down as time expired to send the match into overtime. Once overtime started, the redshirt-freshman wasted no time, took a shot, gained control of his opponents legs and finished the takedown for an 8-6 victory.

Overall, Augustana finishes the regular season with a 10-4 record including a 6-2 NSIC record and 10-2 Division II record. The 6-2 NSIC mark places the Vikings second overall in the NSIC standings after being tabbed fourth in the preseason poll.

McCarty, Vliem to be inducted into SDABA Hall of Fame

The South Dakota Amateur Basketball Association has announced that Mike McCarty of Spearfish and Jeremy Vliem of Sturgis are this years inductees to the South Dakota Amateur Basketball Hall of Fame.