Kost beats DII's No. 2 wrestler in loss to Huskies

Redshirt freshman wrestler Kolby Kost took home Augustana’s lone win of the night in its 27-3 loss to the defending national champion and No. 1 ranked St. Cloud State Huskies.
Kost’s dramatic overtime victory came in the 184 pound bout against No. 2 ranked Tyree Overton. Kost, a Rapid City Central graduate, took Overton down in the second period to take a 4-2 lead and after a reversal in the third period, Kost escaped to regain the lead once more, 5-4. A penalty point put Kost up by two.
However Overton took him down as time expired to send the match into overtime. Once overtime started, the redshirt-freshman wasted no time, took a shot, gained control of his opponents legs and finished the takedown for an 8-6 victory.
Overall, Augustana finishes the regular season with a 10-4 record including a 6-2 NSIC record and 10-2 Division II record. The 6-2 NSIC mark places the Vikings second overall in the NSIC standings after being tabbed fourth in the preseason poll.
McCarty, Vliem to be inducted into SDABA Hall of Fame
The South Dakota Amateur Basketball Association has announced that Mike McCarty of Spearfish and Jeremy Vliem of Sturgis are this years inductees to the South Dakota Amateur Basketball Hall of Fame.
McCarty began his basketball career at Sioux Falls O'Gorman, where he was a two-time SIC all-conference player and a Class AA all-state player as a senior in 1998, when his team earned runner-up honors in the State AA tournament. He continued his basketball career at Black Hills State University where he was a two- time DAC 10 all-conference player and two time NAIA All-American.
McCarty played amateur basketball from 2000 to 2017 for Rapid City, Spearfish, Lead, Deadwood and Sturgis teams that he managed along with Blake Proefrock. He was selected to the all tournament team five times, including the 2013 tournament in Lead where his Lead-Deadwood Nuggets host team won the Class B championship.
Vliem began his basketball career in Hettinger, N.D. High School where as a senior in 1993, he was selected 1st team all state, and was a candidate for North Dakota's Mr. Basketball. He continued his basketball career at Northern State University in Aberdeen, where he was a two time all conference player, earning conference MVP and being selected to the All-American team in 1997.
Vliem played amateur basketball for 17 years beginning in 1999-2006 with the Sioux Falls Shenanigans and Sioux Falls Coke teams, and from 2006-2015 with Cunningham Electric of Aberdeen. He was selected to the all-tournament team on several occasions as his teams won multiple titles between 1999 and 2009, and was voted the Most Valuable Player of his champion Sioux Falls team in 2006.
Both McCarty and Vliem will be inducted during the 73rd annual State Amateur Tournament at halftime of the 7 p.m. game Saturday at the Sturgis Middle School gym. More information on the 2020 state tournament pairings and schedule can be found at the association's website, www.sdamateurbasketball.org.
Wilson's 31 points pushes SDSU men past UND
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Douglas Wilson tied a career-high 31 points and Noah Freidel scored 21 and South Dakota State beat North Dakota 94-83 on Wednesday night.
The Jackrabbits (21-8, 12-2 Summit League) moved a half-game ahead of idle North Dakota State (20-7, 11-2) atop the league standings. South Dakota State has won seven straight wraps up the regular season with a home game against South Dakota and at North Dakota State on Feb. 27.
Filip Rebraca and Kienan Walter each scored 23 points for North Dakota (12-15, 6-7). Rebraca finished 10-of-12 shooting and Marlon Stewart scored 21 and distributed eight assists.
Shahid guides NDSU past USD men 77-74
VERMILLION — Vinnie Shahid poured in 27 points to lead North Dakota State to a 77-74 victory over South Dakota on Wednesday night, stretching the Bison winning streak to seven games.
Shahid sank 7 of 16 shots, including just 1 of 5 from 3-point range, but he made 12 of 14 free throws for the Bison (20-7, 11-2 Summit League). Rocky Kreuser finished with 15 points, while Tyson Ward added 14 points and seven rebounds. Tyree Eady scored 10 with nine rebounds.
Tyler Peterson had 18 points and six rebounds to pace the Coyotes (19-10, 9-5). Triston Simpson added 17 points, while Tyler Hagedorn scored 13.