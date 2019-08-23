The Kadoka Area football team made some big plays on the defensive end and found the end zone when it needed to as it took an early lead and scored a 38-0 victory over Rapid City Christian Friday night at Hart Ranch in the season opener for both teams.
Although neither team was able to find much of an offensive spark in the opening quarter, the Kougars wasted little time scoring in the second as Hudson Johnson punched it in from seven yards out.
A short time later, TJ Hamer connected with Gaven Sudbeck on a 25-yard pass to make it 14-0 heading into the half.
Kadoka’s defense opened the second half with a safety to make it 16-0, before Hudson Johnson scored on a 47-yard run.
Sudbeck extended the Kougar lead on a 55-yard interception return to close out the third and Johnson closed out the scoring on a 14-yard TD run in the fourth.
“We really felt like we kind of started slow, but once we got our wits about us, we really started firing on all cylinders,” Kadoka coach Chad Eisenbraun said. “Defensively, we played a great game against a Rapid City Christian team with a lot of weapons. I am just really proud we were able to hold them. They had three chances in the first half and we stopped them. It was a great defensive effort.”
Johnson led the way for the Kougars with 96 yards on 10 carries and three touchdowns, while Sudbeck chipped in with 53 yards on 13 carries.
Hamer finished 7-11 for 67 yards and a touchdown.
Sam Schlabach paced the Comets with 89 yards on the ground and 40 passing yards.
Kadoka (1-0) hosts Jones County/White River next Friday, while Rapid City Christian (0-1) looks to bounce back when it travels to New Underwood.
JONES COUNTY/WHITE RIVER 58, HILL CITY 6: Jones County scored 24 first-half points and used a balanced rushing attack to pick up a win over Hill City Friday night in Hill City.
Jones County/White River added another 34 points in the second quarter to put the game away before the half.
The Rangers scored their lone touchdown of the game when Alexis Mireles returned a kickoff for a score.
Nick Sayler led the way for Jones County/White River with 108 yards on six carries and a touchdown. Dylan Marshall chipped in with 55 yards and a touchdown on six attempts and Wyatt Olson had three carries for 45 yards and a score.
Jones County/White River (1-0) is at Kadoka Area next Friday, while Hill City (0-1) is at Philip.
WINNER 44, STANLEY COUNTY 6: Winner used a punishing rushing attack to open the season with an easy win over Stanley County.
The Warriors kicked off the scoring with a little under 10 minutes remaining in the first quarter on a 5-yard run from Trevor Peters.
Peters added two more scores for Winner rest of the way, including a 2-yard run in the second and a 1-yard scamper in third.
He led the way on the ground for the Warriors with 156 yards on 15 attempts, while Brady Fritz added 58 yards on six carries.
Winner’s offense finished the game with 351 rushing yards.
Dylan Gabriel paced Stanley County with 66 yards on 14 carries.
The road gets a bit tougher for the Warriors next week as they host St. Thomas More Friday night at 6 p.m.
TIMBER LAKE 54, DUPREE 0: Timber Lake jumped out to a 32-point lead at the end of the first quarter as it kicked off the season with a shutout win over Dupree Friday night.
Isaac Kraft opened the scoring on a 24-yard touchdown run, before a 19-yard pass from Kendrick Martin to Hank Kraft made it 16-0 with 8:53 remaining in the first.
Another touchdown pass from Kendrick to Hank Kraft (9-yard), followed by a 37-yard run from Jayce Lawrence gave the Panthers a 32-0 lead.
Slater Duchenaux paced the Timber Lake rushing attack with 115 yards on three attempts and a pair of touchdowns, while Isaac Kraft finished with 94 yards and two touchdowns on three carries.
Martin led with three completions for 52 yards and two touchdowns.
Floyd Traversie paced the Tigers with four completions for 90 yards.
The Panthers (1-0) travel to faith next Friday, while Dupree (0-1) have next week off and return to action September 6 when they host Bison.
LEAD-DEADWOOD 39, BENNETT COUNTY 0: Lead-Deadwood ran past Bennett County to open the season Friday night in Martin.
No other information was made available for this game.
The Golddiggers (1-0) return home to host Upton/Sundance, Wyo., next Friday at 6 p.m., while the Warriors hit the road to take on Todd County at 6 p.m.
PHILIP 64, BISON 14: The Scotties had little trouble opening the season as they cruised past Bison Friday night.
No other information was made available for this game.
Philip (1-0) will host Hill City next Friday, while the Cardinals (0-1) travel to Dupree September 6.
BURKE 46, LYMAN 8: The Cougars jumped out to an early lead and didn’t look back as they beat Lyman in their season opener Friday in Burke.
No other information was made available for this game.
Burke (1-0) will play at Gregory next Friday, while Lyman (0-1) is at Kimball/White Lake.