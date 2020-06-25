Kuehl no-hits Yankton, Goble tosses one-hitter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Post 22 pitching staff was the story of the night despite the Hardhats scoring 28 runs in the doubleheader sweep of Yankton Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Jake Goble was dominating on the mound with a one-hitter to keep the team steady before the bats came alive late in the opener for a 12-0 win, while Bransen Kuehl was just as sharp — if not sharper — with a four-inning no-hitter in the 16-0 victory in the nightcap.

In 10 innings against the young Yankton hitters, Goble and Kuehl combined for 21 strikeouts and walked just two batters. Yankton had only four baserunners on the night.

"Both Jake and Bransen were dealing tonight. It was fun to watch," Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said. "They were in command of the strike zone, they were in command of two or three pitches. It's just fun to see because both work really hard at what they do. They are going to be very good pitchers, and they are going to get better because they both work hard. Our task is to just keep setting a goal for them that is excellence, that this excellence can continue."

Kuehl struck out the side to begin the game, eventually fanning nine of the 13 batters he faced. He walked one and gave up two ground balls and one fly ball.