Kuehl no-hits Yankton, Goble tosses one-hitter

The Rapid City Post 22 pitching staff was the story of the night despite the Hardhats scoring 28 runs in the doubleheader sweep of Yankton Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium.
Jake Goble was dominating on the mound with a one-hitter to keep the team steady before the bats came alive late in the opener for a 12-0 win, while Bransen Kuehl was just as sharp — if not sharper — with a four-inning no-hitter in the 16-0 victory in the nightcap.
In 10 innings against the young Yankton hitters, Goble and Kuehl combined for 21 strikeouts and walked just two batters. Yankton had only four baserunners on the night.
"Both Jake and Bransen were dealing tonight. It was fun to watch," Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said. "They were in command of the strike zone, they were in command of two or three pitches. It's just fun to see because both work really hard at what they do. They are going to be very good pitchers, and they are going to get better because they both work hard. Our task is to just keep setting a goal for them that is excellence, that this excellence can continue."
Kuehl struck out the side to begin the game, eventually fanning nine of the 13 batters he faced. He walked one and gave up two ground balls and one fly ball.
"We came out kind of low in the first game, we didn't have much energy. But in the second game, my teammates encouraged me and we got some energy, and we all just started rolling," Kuehl said. "I always feed off of my teammates when we have energy."
Kuehl stuck with his bread and butter pitches against Yankton, which fell to 1-6 with the two losses.
"I felt my fastball and I felt my slider," he said. "I mixed in a couple of change-ups, but I wasn't feeling those."
The win was actually Kuehl's first of the year, as he moved to 1-1 with a 4.55 earned run average.
"I'm just going to keep my same mindset and keep encouraging my teammates, and they are going to continue to do the same," he said.
Goble allowed just three baserunners on one hit, one walk and one hit-batsman, retiring the final 13 hitters in the six-inning win. He struck out 12, including five of six midway in the game.
He said his fastball-slider was working well for him against Yankton.
"I just had to get locked in after that first inning, get a feel for the mound. I hadn't pitched for a little bit," Goble said. "After that I just locked in and tried to dominate every at bat and throw strikes every pitch. I basically went about that the whole game."
The Post 22 bats also had to get locked in after a slow start, as the game was scoreless through three innings and just a 1-0 Hardhat lead after four.
But Rapid City found its groove with five runs in the fifth and six more in the sixth, with the game ending on a Ryan Bachman grand slam home run.
Bachman scored the first run of the game in the fourth when he tripled and came home on a sac fly by Dylan Richey. He said they just had a change of approach offensively in the final couple of innings.
"I think we were trying to be too fine with everything, especially against a guy who wasn't overpowering," Bachman said. "We came together as a group (in the fifth), hitting the ball good. It was just, 'Let's be aggressive and swing hard and not give away AB's by being tentative.'"
Catcher Dalton Klosterman also had a triple and a single for the Hardhats, while Colton Hartford drove in two runs and Richey three runs, including a two-run double in the fifth.
With the win, Goble moved to 2-2 (2.45 earned run average) on the season. It was also a bit of a comeback performance for the big right-hander, who lost in Omaha.
"We were at Creighton Prep the last time and it was a turf mound, so it was a whole new experience," he said. "My arm healed up from the last time, although it doesn't hurt. It was good that I got some rest."
In the second game, there was no slow start offensively for the Hardhats, as they scored six runs in each of the first two innings and closed with a bang again, as Goble absolutely blasted a two-run home run well over the left-field fence to end the game via the 15-run rule in the fourth.
"We played with a lot more passion in the second game," Torve said. "We started from the get-go. Bransen struck out the side in the first inning and then we got six runs. We just played like we are supposed to play in the second game all of the way through. I hope we can continue that."
Richey and Kuehl led the 14-hit attack with three hits each, while Bachman, Goble and Hunter Tillery all had three RBI. Post 22 had five extra base hits with Tillery chipping in with a triple, and Bachman, Klosterman and Richey all belting doubles.
Torve liked the way his team came back with a solid effort in the nightcap — something they haven't always done well at this season — and he would like to see more of that Friday when the Hardhats, 12-5, host Harrisburg in a twinbill that begins at 4 p.m.
"Harrisburg is a good team and we're going to have to play well to beat them. Then we have the Firecracker," he said. "The difficult part of our schedule is upon us. I hope we can continue to play like we did tonight in the second game."
