The last 1K in the Douglas Early Bird is a flat-out sprint downhill on the Prairie Ridge Golf Course.
Rapid City Stevens junior Bryanna Kuhn couldn't wait to get to the top of the hill Friday morning.
For good reason; she caught Douglas sophomore Alissa Wieman and out-sprinted her to the finish time, winning the cross country season-opening event in 20 minutes, 35.27 seconds, just ahead of Wieman, who finished in 20:36.68.
"I felt pretty good. I just thought that if I stayed with the front group, I could eventually catch them at the end because downhill is where it is at," Kuhn said. "Just sprint the last downhill and you're fine."
Kuhn, who caught Wieman just before reaching the top of the hill, said she had to be careful to not make her move too quickly.
"I just wanted to stay on her until the last 1K, and then you go," she said. "I felt so good. I was glad I was almost done. I just took it so I could get faster."
Karlee Simmons of Hill City finished third in 21:05.33, with Sierra Oesterling of Custer in fourth in 21:08.10 and Jade Ecoffy of Red Cloud in fifth place in 21:19.36.
It proved to be a good start to Kuhn's season after placing sixth in last year's State AA meet in Rapid City.
"My legs were fresh and I didn't have any side aches, just felt really good. I prepared really well for it," she said.
A dual-threat fall athlete, Kuhn also plays soccer for the Raiders. She said that soccer helps her with cross country, and cross country helps her with soccer.
"During a game we run at least seven miles," said Kuhn who alternates days on each sport.
As well as she closed last season, Kuhn looks for a better finish this campaign.
"I also want to get faster times, a PR, and just get better," she said.
Abby Cutler of Hill City won the girls' 4K race in 15:35.85.
Douglas senior Jackson Wilson normally likes running with the pack — like Kuhn — and just picking runners off. He changed his mind on Friday.
Wilson separated himself from the other top runners early and cruised to the boys' 5k win, in a time of 17:16.99, nearly 13 seconds faster than the runner-up, Lucas Steiger-Olson of Stevens.
"I had to get out front; I wanted to catch that Custer kid (Jace Oesterlinng) and stay up in front," Wilson said. "The hill was kind of a struggle, but I felt good the rest of the course."
Like all top runners, Wilson got ready for Friday's meet with a good summer and a lot of road work. It paid off.
"I just ran," he said, not keeping track of how many miles he actually put in.
It also didn't hurt Friday that Wilson and his Patriot teammates train on the Prairie Ridge course, especially getting used to the hills.
"It helps build up your speed going up the hill so you're not as tired," he said. "Or your legs don't get sore."
Wilson finished 17th in last year's state meet, and has higher expectations for his senior season.
"I'd love to place in the top eight," he said. "It will take a lot of practice and a lot of hard work."
Oesterling finished third for the Wildcats in 17:32.21, followed by Jarek Glenn of St. Thomas More (17:57.03) and Nathaniel Youngblood of Custer (17:57.65).
Fifty six runners competed in the boys' varsity race.
Keenan Uridales of Spearfish won the boys' 4K race in 15:38.35.