The Rapid City Christian volleyball team kicked off the 2019 SDHSAA Region 8A tournament with a win as it defeated Belle Fourche in straight sets Tuesday night at Hart Ranch.
The Comets took advantage early in the match and jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a pair of 25-19 wins in the opening sets. Christian would put the match away with a 25-13 win in the third set.
Olivia Kieffer paced the Comet attack with 16 kills, while Tori Altstiel chipped in with 14 of her own.
Abbie Goff led the way for the team in assists with 35, Riley Freeland had four aces and Rebecca Morgan finished with eight digs for Christian.
Rapid City Christian (27-6) will play St. Thomas More in a SoDak 16 qualifier Thursday at 6 p.m.
For the Broncs, their season ends at 9-19.
LEAD-DEADWOOD 3, CUSTER 1: The Golddiggers advanced to the second round of the 8A tournament with a win over Custer Tuesday night in Lead.
Lead-Deadwood won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-14, before the Wildcats battled back to take the third 27-25.
In the fourth, the Golddiggers regained the momentum en route to earning a 25-21 win.
Anna Campbell paced Lead-Deadwood with 16 kills, 24 digs and pair of blocks, while Kailee Bertrand finished with 27 assists.
Blake Mehlberg led the team with 30 digs and Rebecca Groeger had seven aces.
The Golddiggers (18-11) travel to Hill City to take on the Rangers Thursday night, while Custer closed out the season at 16-16.
Region 6A
Chieftains edge Cheyenne-Eagle Butte
Crow Creek opened the Region 6A playoffs with a hard fought victory as it earned a 3-2 win over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Tuesday night in Crow Creek.
The Braves opened the match with a 25-9 win in the first set, before the Chieftains stormed back to pick up a 25-11 victory in the second.
After Cheyenne-Eagle Butte took the third set 25-11, Crow Creek regained the momentum and closed it out with 25-12 and 15-4 victories.
In other 6A action, Chamberlain had little trouble in its first round matchup as it cruised to a 3-0 win over McLaughlin (25-14, 25-17, 25-19).
The Cubs opponent in the second round will be Mobridge-Pollock, which dropped Stanley County in three sets (25-18, 25-10, 25-16).
Crow Creek will take on top-ranked Miller for a chance to play in the SoDak 16.
Both SoDak 16 games will be played Thursday night.
Region 8B
Top-seeded Faith cruises past McIntosh
The Longhorns picked up a straight set victory over McIntosh in the second round of the 8B tournament Tuesday night in Faith.
Faith won the match with scores of 25-9, 25-12 and 25-14.
Harding County will get a chance to take on the Longhorns in a SoDak 16 qualifier Thursday as it earned a 25-21, 25-19 and 25-15 win over Newell in its semifinal matchup.
In the other SoDak 16 Qualifier, Timber Lake will take on Lemmon as the Panthers defeated Bison (25-18, 25-19, 25-18) and the Cowgirls dropped Dupree (25-17, 25-21 and 25-22).
Region 7B
Scotties battle back to drop Lyman
Despite losing the first set of its second round match with Lyman, Philip scored three wins in a row as it advanced to the next round Tuesday night.
Lyman took the first set 25-21, before the Scotties put the match away with 25-22, 25-17 and 25-15 wins in the next three.
With the win, Philip will take on top-seeded Kadoka Area, which ran past Wall for a 25-16, 25-15 and 25-10 victory.
In other 7B action, New Underwood earned an easy three set win over Oelrichs (25-11, 25-10, 25-19), while White River defeated Edgemont (25-16, 25-13, 25-13).
Kadoka Area will play Philip Thursday, while New Underwood takes on White River, with both games taking place at a site agreed upon by each team.
SPEARFISH 3, DOUGLAS 2: The Spartans bounced back in the fifth set to stop the Patriots Tuesday night in Box Elder.
Spearfish prevailed 14-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-20 and 15-10.
For Douglas, Makayla Regevig finished with 23 digs, Melissa Rothe 13 kills, Breah Mulvehill five blocks, Jessica Martian two serving aces and Sierra Kolve 27 service assists.
No results were made available for Spearfish.
Spearfish, 6-25, will finish Thursday at Rapid City Stevens, while Douglas closes its season at 5-27.