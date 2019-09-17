A couple of volleyball teams that have started the season on very different tracks met on Tuesday night as the Rapid City Christian Lady Comets hosted the Philip Lady Scotties.
Rapid City Christian, a Class A State tournament qualifier last season, came into the contest sporting a 6-1 record — the only blemish on the record a loss to undefeated Hill City — while the Lady Scotties, a perennial Class B power, had dropped three of its last four contests.
The trajectories for the two teams remained unchanged as Rapid City Christian (7-1) overcame a huge first-set deficit and later fought off a late challenge from the Lady Scotties (4-5) to post a 29-27, 25-19, 24-26 and 25-18 victory.
The dramatic first set was perhaps emblematic of how the early season has gone for the two teams.
Following a back-and-forth opening, Philip capitalizing on the big hits of sophomore outside hitter Copper Lurz (21 kills in the match) jumped out to 23-16 advantage. Undaunted, the Lady Comets roared back winning 9 of the next 10 points behind huge service games by Tori Altstiel and Riley Freeland. Even more impressive, the Lady Comets had to fight off six set points before finally knotting the match as 25 apiece.
And after each team had a set point opportunity, Christian junior, Tori Altstiel ripped a crosscourt spike that landed on the far corner line to close out the set.
“My mindset going into that last kill was that I’m going to put that ball away” said Altstiel, who led the Lady Comet attack with 14 kills on the night. “I was determined to help my team out and execute and do the job the coaches needed me to do. I just had the mindset that nothing was going to get passed me and I was going to put it down.”
For the Lady Scotties, the outcome was simply another example of what has been a recurrent pattern of a great opportunity missed followed by an unfortunate letdown.
“That’s kind of the game we’ve been playing lately. We are really good one minute and then we go back into beating ourselves over and over,” Philip coach Ella Smith said. “And when you are up and then it switches so fast, it can be hard for the girls to snap out of that. We can come back, we’ve done it all the time, but we kind of shutdown sometimes and let it get away from us.”
The second set mirrored the first, albeit it a milder manner, as Philip went up 8-5 early only to allow Rapid City Christian, aided by reception and attack errors, to regain the momentum, draw even at 12 all, and then pull away behind vastly improved serving and some excellent blocking by Altstiel and fellow junior Riley Freeland.
“We served very poorly early in the match and there was no where to go but up,” Rapid City Christian coach Elizabeth Kieffer said with a smile. “Very poorly, but, yes, we did clean that up as the match went along.”
“Their number 10, Copper (Lurz), is an amazing hitter, so both of us kind of knew how she worked and tried to follow her closely,” Freeland said of the work at the net by herself and Altstiel. “Our blocking is something we’ve been working on the last couple of weeks and we tried to take advantage of that.”
Down two sets to nil, the Philip did not go easily capturing a nip-and-tuck third set. All even at 24 all, the Lady Scotties closed out the set behind a cross court spike by Lurz and a dink winner by Mallory Vetter.
The fourth and final set had the earmarks of a Rapid City Christian closeout win all the way. A seven-point service game by freshman Olivia Kieffer gave the Lady Comets a commanding 11-5 margin enroute to the 25-18 set win to close out the match, Rapid City Christian’s first win over Philip since 2014.
“I was proud of our team for not giving up and gritting it out there in the first set,” Christian coach Kieffer said. “We were expecting a lot from Philip and they definitely showed up and did a great job tonight. Fortunately, we were ready for that. I think we can learn from every game to compete hard. I think we struggled with that competitiveness at times throughout the four sets and were kind of up and down. And to be ready for every team we play, our mental game needs to improve.”
In addition to Altstiels’s 14 kills, Kieffer tallied 13 kills for Rapid City Christian as well as contributing three aces. Riley Freeland keyed the offense with 28 assists and added the Lady Comet defense with 8 digs.
Lurz had 21 kills and 15 digs to lead Philip in both categories while senior setter Josie Rush had 26 assists.
Both teams return to action on Thursday night with Christian traveling to White River (6 p.m.) and Philip hosting Harding County.