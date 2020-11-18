Lady Comets return to state for 2nd time in 3 years

A year later with much of the same team, the Rapid City Christian Lady Comets will be playing in the Class A State Volleyball State Tournament after stumbling in the 2019 SoDak 16.
The difference, according to head coach Elizabeth Kieffer, is mental toughness. They'll need more of that this weekend against a strong field.
"We were crushed last year, the players and myself included," Kieffer said of the 2019 season in which they won 30 games but were on the sidelines during the state tournament.
Kieffer credits her four seniors — setter Riley Freeland, outside hitter Abby Pierce, middle hitter Tori Altstiel and defensive specialist Abbie Goff — for their leadership and work ethic in getting them back to the state tournament.
"I feel the experience that they bring to the court has been great," she said. "We have been working on mental toughness throughout the year. We need to go into the state tournament mentally tough."
The Lady Comets, 28-4, go into the tournament at the Watertown Civic Center today at 4 p.m. (Mountain) as the No. 3 seed and take on No. 6 Dakota Valley. It's the second state tournament appearance for Rapid City Christian in the last three seasons after not qualifying previously since the mid 1980s.
In a season of uncertainly, Kieffer said they are thankful, first and foremost, that they were able to get through the season and have a state tournament.
"We knew at the beginning of the year that that might not be possible," she said. "We're very blessed as a team to be given a chance."
That mental toughness also comes from maturity, Kieffer said, as they are a year older with more experience.
"Some of my players have stepped up that way," she said. "You learn the most from your mistakes, and that is what you hope happens. We still continue to grow."
Freeland leads the team in assists with 689, while Altstiel has 105 serving aces and junor Emma Schultz has 70 aces. Pierce has 267 digs, while sophomore Olivia Kieffer has 360 kills. Freshman Anna Egge has 28 blocks.
Rapid City Christian is one of three teams from Region 7/8 (the two were combined because several Region 7 teams elected not to play this season because of COVID). The other two teams competing this weekend are No. 2 Hill City and No. 4 Winner.
The Lady Comets split with Hill City this season, which gave them much needed experience and confidence, Elizabeth Kieffer said.
"Hill City is a fantastic team and a great program, and it is a blessing to play them and have them close by so we have had an opportunity to play them a few times," she said. "I feel the better the competition, the better all teams can get."
With that said, she added that there are eight very strong teams in the eight-team tournament, so they have to be mentally prepared again from the start.
Dakota Valley comes in at 15-5, but is no stranger to the state tournament, losing to Sioux Falls Christian in five sets in last year's title match, as well to the Chargers in the 2017 and 2012 title matches, but winning the championship in 2016.
"Dakota Valley is a great program, a great culture and they have an excellent coach (Mary Miller)," she said. "We've told our team from the beginning of the season, I don't care who your opponent is across the net, we need to go out and play our game, have our confidence and just play volleyball."
A key to their success in the next three days will also be cutting down on their errors and own mistakes. Elizabeth Kieffer said if they do that, they will just "have fun playing volleyball with our friends."
She said that has been one of their mottos since preseason camp.
"I think that if volleyball players or athletes can really enjoy what they are doing without fear, they would have more fun and more success," she said.
Sioux Falls Christian, which has won the last three state titles and nine of the last 13, is once again the heavy pre-tournament favorite.
"Sioux Falls Christian has an amazing coach (Darci Wassenaar), a great culture and a great program. They and Dakota Valley have been there so many time," Elizabeth Kieffer said. "Hill City is a great program, and they have such great athletes and have had a terrific year. Winner has been there a lot with a great culture. It is going to be a lot of fun."
