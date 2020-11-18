Lady Comets return to state for 2nd time in 3 years

Dakota Valley comes in at 15-5, but is no stranger to the state tournament, losing to Sioux Falls Christian in five sets in last year's title match, as well to the Chargers in the 2017 and 2012 title matches, but winning the championship in 2016.

"Dakota Valley is a great program, a great culture and they have an excellent coach (Mary Miller)," she said. "We've told our team from the beginning of the season, I don't care who your opponent is across the net, we need to go out and play our game, have our confidence and just play volleyball."

A key to their success in the next three days will also be cutting down on their errors and own mistakes. Elizabeth Kieffer said if they do that, they will just "have fun playing volleyball with our friends."

She said that has been one of their mottos since preseason camp.

"I think that if volleyball players or athletes can really enjoy what they are doing without fear, they would have more fun and more success," she said.

Sioux Falls Christian, which has won the last three state titles and nine of the last 13, is once again the heavy pre-tournament favorite.

"Sioux Falls Christian has an amazing coach (Darci Wassenaar), a great culture and a great program. They and Dakota Valley have been there so many time," Elizabeth Kieffer said. "Hill City is a great program, and they have such great athletes and have had a terrific year. Winner has been there a lot with a great culture. It is going to be a lot of fun."

