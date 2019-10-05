The Rapid City Christian volleyball team won the Lead-Deadwood Tournament Saturday afternoon.
The Comets closed out the tournament with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Kadoka Area, after the Kougars took the first set, 25-23.
From there, Christian battled back to take the second set 25-19, before closing it out with a 25-12 third set victory.
Olivia Kieffer paced the Comets with 18 kills, Riley Freeland had 24 assists and Rebecca Morgan finished with 16 digs.
Freeland and Tori Altstiel finished with two blocks apiece for Christian.
To get to the title game, the Comets had to go through a pair of tough opponents, starting with a 2-0 shutout over Harding County (25-16, 25-13) in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, Christian defeated the Goldiggers in two sets, 25-12 and 25-17.
You have free articles remaining.
The Comets kicked off the day with pool play, dropping Edgemont (25-7, 25-23) and Gordon Rushville, Neb., (27-25, 25-19).
For Rapid City Christian (20-4) the competition doesn’t get easier as it hosts unbeaten Hill City Thursday night at Hart Ranch.
Cobblers placed 4th at Scottsbluff
The Rapid City Central volleyball team finished in fourth place at the Scottsbluff Invitational Saturday. Rapid City Stevens was fifth.
Central, 2-4 in the tournament, opened things Saturday with a win over cross-town rival Rapid City Stevens, 25-15, 25-20, but then fell to Sydney, Neb., 25-22, 25-19. In the match for third place, Central fell to Chadron, Neb., 25-10, 25-15.
Stevens was 3-0 on Friday in pool play and finished fifth overall. Saturday, the Raiders defeated Grand Island Northwest (Neb.) 25-16, 23-25, 25-16 in the consolation semifinal and defeated Ogallala, Neb., 25-18, 25-19 for fifth place.
No other results were made available.