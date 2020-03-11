Lady Longhorns look for stronger finish at State B

Faith sits at the intersection of U.S. Highway 212 and State Highway 73. Basketball games can be a respite from winter for locals from December through March. The school is one of two to have both its boys and girls basketball teams make it to state.

“Our community is there for us, no matter what,” Schauer said. “The booster club is at every game selling T-shirts. We have a Facebook page that follows all the sports. We have fan buses that come to our games. We get fireworks when we do something big. They’re always there for us.”

Thursday, the Lady Longhorns hope to reward Faith’s fans when they take on Howard at 1:45 p.m. Their sights are set on advancing this afternoon toward a state B title that has eluded them through the years, including 2018 when Faith entered the state tournament as the No. 1 seed but fell in the opening round.

Schauer said those seventh-place finishes in 2016 and 2018 served as motivation each day this season.

“Making it to the state tournament is great, but you want to do something when you get there,” she said. “So, during every practice, we always go hard. It’s like a state tournament game every single day. If we don’t practice hard, I tell them we need to be better.”