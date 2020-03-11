Lady Longhorns look for stronger finish at State B

Sydnie Schauer, team captain and one of three seniors on Faith girls’ basketball team, knew at an early age basketball was the sport she wanted to play and where she wanted it to take her.
“I knew, when I was a little girl, I wanted to be at the state tournament,” Schauer said Wednesday after her team wrapped up its practice session ahead of the State Class B tournament, “because when I was in fourth grade the Lady Longhorns made it to the state tournament for the first time. I knew I wanted to be here.”
Schauer is back at state for the third time, her last time playing for Faith. Her first two visits to state — 2016 as an eighth-grader and 2018, her sophomore season — didn’t end so well. The Lady Longhorns finished seventh both times.
This time Schauer wants more. As in a storybook championship finish for her, her teammates and the community of Faith.
“We have a lot to prove,” Schauer said. “People underestimate us a lot. I think we can show them what we’re really about, then they’ll realize we’ve got it.
“We’re here for the state championship, and, hopefully, we can get that first win tomorrow and then the next two.”
Small-town basketball is a big thing for communities like Faith, population 417. The town sits about two hours northeast of Spearfish, where this year’s State B tournament will be played.
Faith sits at the intersection of U.S. Highway 212 and State Highway 73. Basketball games can be a respite from winter for locals from December through March. The school is one of two to have both its boys and girls basketball teams make it to state.
“Our community is there for us, no matter what,” Schauer said. “The booster club is at every game selling T-shirts. We have a Facebook page that follows all the sports. We have fan buses that come to our games. We get fireworks when we do something big. They’re always there for us.”
Thursday, the Lady Longhorns hope to reward Faith’s fans when they take on Howard at 1:45 p.m. Their sights are set on advancing this afternoon toward a state B title that has eluded them through the years, including 2018 when Faith entered the state tournament as the No. 1 seed but fell in the opening round.
Schauer said those seventh-place finishes in 2016 and 2018 served as motivation each day this season.
“Making it to the state tournament is great, but you want to do something when you get there,” she said. “So, during every practice, we always go hard. It’s like a state tournament game every single day. If we don’t practice hard, I tell them we need to be better.”
In his 25 years as head coach, Bryan Carmichael has seen the highs and lows a season can bring, and the disappointment that can come from not reaching a goal once at state. While each team he’s coached over the years differs, this one, he feels, is a little different.
“They just have a calm about them,” Carmichael said. “I don’t think they get too up for the moment. They know how important it is, but they know how to control their emotions, and go out and play hard and do what we’ve been doing all year.”
Faith (21-2) enters the state tournament as the fourth seed, just ahead of No. 5 Howard (20-3).
Tiger guard Hilary Albrecht creates a unique challenge for the Lady Longhorns. Albrecht, a 5-foot-9 senior guard who averages 18.4 points per game, can both shoot along the 3-point arc but also take the ball to the basket, drawing contact as she does. Albrecht has made 23 3-pointers but has gone to the free throw line 145 times this season.
Howard also has two bigs — 6-footers Abby Connor (7.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg) and Katie Connor — playing near the basket who can present defensive matchup problems for opponents.
“Hilary is super-good at penetrating, and they’ve got the two 6-footers,” said Faith forward Kaycee Groves, a sophomore who leads Faith in per-game scoring and rebounding. “We’ve got to help with them.”
The games fortunes could hinge on the Lady Longhorns’ ability to keep the Tigers off the offensive glass while playing a 1-2-2 zone defense much of the time. Howard has out-rebounded opponents by nearly 10 boards per game this season.
“We have to stop Albrecht, rebalance and on our side we need to get a lot of us in rebounding,” said Groves.
“The Albrecht girl is really good,” Carmichael said. “And she’s got good players around her. We’ve got to try to stop her penetration, but she can hit shots from the perimeter to show she’s a dual threat. That can make it really hard.”
The Lady Longhorns like to press, especially off made baskets, and that could be the key to disrupting Albrecht and keeping the Tigers off the glass.
“I would definitely assume we’re going to press,” Groves said. “It’s gotten us this far.
“Watching our press on tape, people just don’t realize how good it actually is and how quick our frontline is. It just hits people. It sneaks up on them.”
Carmichael would like to see his Lady Longhorns knock down a few early baskets so they can get into a good rhythm.
“If we can get the ball go through the hoop early, it tends to relax you a little bit more, if you are a little nervous,” said Carmichael, who likes to press opponents full court off made baskets. “It’s important to feel like we can bring a little pressure.”
While Howard leans on Albrecht for its points production, Faith boasts balanced scoring across its starting five. Groves and Schauer lead the way at 15.5 and 12.6 points per game. Lindsey Wilken averages 8.6 points and Aiyana Byrd scores at 8.5 points a game.
“It’s hard for teams to key on one individual,” Carmichael said. “We’d like to get some shots down from the perimeter, spread them out and then be able to go one-on-one inside. We share the ball really well. That’s when we’re at our best.”
Don’t be surprised if the Lady Longhorns get out and run on the larger college-sized court at the Donald E. Young Center.
“That extra five feet on each side of half-court, we like to get out and push a little,” Carmichael said. “We think the bigger floor is to our advantage, to have a little more room.”
Schauer, along with Faith’s other two seniors Wilken and Allix Vance, hopes to make a deep run in the championship side of the tournament bracket and close their careers on a high note.
“it’s kind of a bittersweet moment,” Schauer said. “But I’m very grateful that I’m here again. I’m hoping to do some great things here and create some more memories with my teammates.”