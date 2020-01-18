Lady Longhorns take control and thump Moorcroft

Faith turned to its defense to force several Moorcroft turnovers and the Lady Longhorns also found its inside game as well on an 18-0 run. A putback by junior Ariah Engel put Faith up for the first time since 2-0 at 17-16 and a 3-pointer by senior Sydnie Schauer capped the 18-0 run at 27-16. Faith led 27-18 at the break.

“We just needed to get into our offense and just run some stuff, and play good defense,” said Groves, the tournament MVP who scored 25 points Saturday. “Once we played good defense, then it all came to us.”

Groves began to take over in the third, scoring eight of the Lady Longhorns’ 19 points as Faith took a 46-28 lead into the fourth quarter. Faith took control and used four straight points by Lindsey Wilken for a 40-26 lead with 2:21 remaining in the quarter.

“You can always play hard on the defensive end if the shots aren’t falling,” Carmichael said. “That gets the offense going too.”

“We have our sights set on some state tournament stuff. We always want to come out and play tough every single game,” Groves said. “Whatever God gives us we are going to take. We have the athletes and we put in our time during the season and out of season. Our benefits are coming in.”

Kaylei Petz led the Wolves, 6-3, with 11 points.

The all-tournament team included Groves and teammates Schauer, Wilken and Ariah Byrd, Moorcroft’s Kaylei Petz, Rilee Bonaguidi and Lizzie Peterson, Kayden Steele and Austin Alexander of Newell, Olivia Kieffer of Rapid City Christian, Kaitlyn Louderbock of Upton, Morgan Peterson of Edgemont, Tyler Warner of Hot Springs and Jada Rouillard of Oelrichs.

