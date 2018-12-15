Girls Makosica Bracket
WHITE RIVER 65, LITTLE WOUND 41: Remedy Morrison scored 17 points, while Caelyn Valandra-Prue and Kaylee Wells both scored points in the Lady Tigers win over the Mustangs. Wells also grabbed 10 rebounds.
Eva Bull Bear scored 14 points and Paula Yellow Boy nine points for Little Wound.
CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 49, LOWER BRULE 45: Reese Ganje scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the Lady Braves come-from-behind win. Mia Paris added 12 points for CEB.
Molly Jandreau scored 18 points to lead Lower Brule.
Girls Paha Sapa Bracket
MCLAUGHLIN 56, CRAZY HORSE 43: The Mustangs got 30 points and six rebounds from Devon Archambault in the win over the Lady Chiefs. Jolie Eagle also scored eight points.
For Crazy Horse, Deidre Roberts finished with 18 points and Tiuanna Wilcox added 16 points.
OELRICHS 67, OMAHA NATION 61: The Tigers earned their first win of the tournament. No complete individual results were made available.
Karleigh Miller scored 15 points for Omaha nation, while Courtney Grant, Deondra Blackbird and Vestana Lasley all scored 11 points.
CUSTER 35, MARTY INDIAN 26: Kelsey Herman scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Wildcats to the win.
For Marty Indian, Julia Standing Cloud led the way with 11 points and six rebounds.
ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 72, TIOSPA ZINA 58: Charlize Arcoren finished with 22 points and Matilda Anderson scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Warriors. Cayliah Brady also scored 13 points.
For Tiospa Zina, Jordyn LaBlanc scored 18 points and Lilly Smith added 11.
Boys Makosica Bracket
TIOSPA ZINA 71, LOWER BRULE 52: Johnny German and Pratt Jameson both scored 10 points and Caleb White added nine points to pace the Wambdi.
For Lower Brule, Shane Sazue Jr. finished with 15 points and Shane Grey Owl added 10 points.
LITTLE WOUND 70, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 69: Dylan Cuny scored 17 points and Robert Martin Jr. and Verlin Old Horse Jr. scored 11 each as the Mustangs held off the Braves.
Ceceli Montgomery led Cheyenne-Eagle Butte with 20 points, followed by Leon Brown Otter with 16 and Lane Mousseau with 10.
Boys Paha Sapa Bracket
MARTY INDIAN 62, OELRICHS 60: Toriano Bohannon and Louis Honomichl both scored 12 points and Xavier Hare added 11 points as the Braves held on to down the Tigers.
Nick Tobacco scored 13 points for Oelrichs and Tyrice Two Lance added 12 and Lewis Wilson 11.
ST. FRANCIS 68, CRAZY HORSE 53: Caylen Clairmont scored a game-high 26 points and Jaylen Bear Robe finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Warriors.
Montayne Quiver and Cadin Quiver both scored 18 points for the Chiefs.
CUSTER 56, CROW CREEK 46: Jace Kelley scored 17 points, followed by Nolan Patzlaff with 14 and Brody Martinez with 11 to lead the Wildcats to their second straight win.
Trevin McBride scored 17 points for Crow Creek.
TODD COUNTY 56, MCLAUGHLIN 55: Bryce Hammer and Josh Rowland both scored 12 points as the Falcons held off the Mustangs. Aiden Bizardie also scored 11 for Todd County.
Lex Farrell led McLaughlin with 24 points, while Alex One Horn scored 11 points.