The Sturgis football team gained a little payback Friday night as it came back from a late deficit to defeat Yankton in Sturgis.
Despite trailing early and late in the game, the Scoopers didn’t fold as they picked up an 18-13 win over the Bucks.
The win was made sweeter by a narrow loss to Yankton in last year’s playoffs, a 23-22 victory the Bucks earned with a game-winning field goal.
Friday night’s game was similar, other than the team that came out victorious.
Yankton carried a 7-0 lead into the half, before the Scoopers battled back and scored a pair of touchdowns in the third to take a 12-7 lead.
The Bucks regained the lead at 13-12 with two and a half minutes remaining in regulation, before Sturgis drove downfield with its last chance and took the lead for good.
On fourth and ten, with a little over 20 seconds remaining, Zach Shoun connected with Kaden Phillips on a 45-yard TD pass to put the Scoopers back in the driver’s seat.
Yankton was unable to answer as Sturgis won its second game of the season.
“Anybody who knows how our playoff game went last year, knows how this game went,” Sturgis coach Chris Koletzky said. “Our defense had a couple of turnovers in the first half and kept us in it. We just kept pushing and getting yards and that big pass play on fourth and ten, they connected and made it happen. It’s a great win for the boys not giving up and pushing until the end. It is great to see them play well and win.”
The Scoopers (2-4) will look to play off Friday night’s win when they travel to Mitchell on Friday.
CUSTER 41, BENNETT COUNTY 0: Led by a strong offense and a stingy defense, the Wildcats shut out Bennett County Friday night in Custer.
Custer led 6-0 at the end of the first, before taking a 34-0 advantage into the half. Custer added another touchdown in the third and took out most of its starters to close out the contest.
Dathon Elmore paced the Wildcat offense with 89 rushing yards on three carries and a touchdown; he also went 5-7 for 84 yards and a score.
Micaiah Grace had a big game in the backfield as he finished with 10 carries for 88 yards and three scores. Daniel Sedlacek chipped in with three catches for 43 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was on the ground.
Defensively, Custer was led by Brennan Hanes, who had four tackles and a fumble recovery. Nick Herman chipped in with two tackles and three sacks, while Sedlicek had eight tackles and Dossen Elmore finished with two sacks.
The Wildcats (3-3) travel to Lead-Deadwood Friday, while Bennett County (1-5) is at Pine Ridge.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 57, HILL CITY 6: Rapid City Christian earned its second consecutive win as it cruised past Hill City.
Sam Schlabach led the Comets with 156 yards rushing and three touchdowns; he also added 83 yards and a score through the air.
Avery Wipf chipped in with 45 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Presley Meyers had two receiving scores on 48 yards.
Rapid City Christian (2-5) have this Friday off, before returning to action Oct. 18 against Jones County/White River.
Hill City (2-4) hosts Faith on Friday.
MOUNT VERNON/PLANKINTON 50, STANLEY COUNTY 7: Mount Vernon-Plankinton outscored Stanley County 30-0 in the second half to pick up a win Friday night in Mt. Vernon.
The Titans took a 20-7 lead into the half, before scoring 14 in the third and 16 in the fourth to put the game away.
Jesse Hastings had a big game for Mount Vernon/Plankinton as he ran the ball 15 times for 190 yards and six touchdowns, while Matt Koch went 2-for-3 for 60 yards and a score.
Dylan Gabriel paced Stanley County with 17 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown.
The Titans (4-2) will play at Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central on Friday, while the Buffaloes (3-4) return to action Oct. 18, when they host St. Thomas More.
HARDING COUNTY 66, LEMMON/MCINTOSH 26: Led by a huge performance from Camden Hett, Harding County ran past Lemmon/McIntosh Friday night in Lemmon.
Hett finished the game with 366 yards on 14 carries and five touchdowns, while completing five passes for 56 yards and a score.
Sam Adams had a good game as well as he carried the ball 25 times for 157 yards and three touchdowns.
Cody Thompson paced Lemmon with 15 completions for 198 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The Ranchers (5-1) will host Newell on Friday, while Lemmon/McIntosh (5-1) is at Dupree.
ST. THOMAS MORE 31, BELLE FOURCHE 7: St. Thomas More continued to roll with a win over the Broncs Friday night in Belle Fourche.
No other information was made available for this game.
The Cavaliers (5-1) hosts Douglas Friday, while Belle Fourche (3-3) will travel to Spearfish.
HOT SPRINGS 51, PINE RIDGE 8: The Bison had little trouble Friday night as they dropped Pine Ridge in Hot Springs.
No other information was made available for this game.
Hot Springs (4-3) is off next week, before closing out the regular season at Custer Oct. 18. The Thorpes (0-6) hosts Bennett County Friday.