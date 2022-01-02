Late turnover costs Hardrockers in 56-54 loss

The South Dakota Mines women's basketball team opened up the new year with a devastating loss to the Western Colorado College Mountaineers 56-54 at Goodell Gynasium on Sunday afternoon.

In the first quarter, Western took an early 9-6 lead halfway through the first quarter. The Hardrockers tied up the game 9-9 on a Bailey Johnson three pointer. The Rockers held a slim 11-9 lead but the Mountaineers went up 16-15 to end the first quarter.

The Hardrockers came out firing in the 2nd quarter going on a 7-0 run to take a 22-16 lead with 7:30 left in the half. The Mountaineers clawed their way back tying the game at 24 until Madelyn Heiser's three pointer lifted the Rockers to a 27-24 lead. Both teams traded buckets and the Rockers would go into the locker room at half up 33-28.

Starting the second half both teams had put 5 points on the board and the Rockers led 38-33 with six minutes to go in the third quarter. The Mountaineers tied the game up 42-42 with two minutes left. Heiser gave the Hardrockers the lead 44-42 with a nice floater from the free throw line. Western would tie the game up 44-44 heading into the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter would start slow for both teams. Neither team could put the ball in the basket until Melissa Johnstone made two free throws to give the Rockers a 46-44 lead with seven minutes remaining.

With the game tied at 54-54, Anna Combalia stole the ball from the Mountaineers setting up a potential game winning play. But the Rockers inbound pass sailed over the head of Heiser and Western took the ball for an easy layup to win the game 56-54.

The Rockers had four players in double digits for scoring with Heiser leading the way with 14. Johnson and Makenna Bodette each had 13 and Johnstone added 10. Bodette also had 11 rebounds and Combalia had 4 assists. The Mountaineers' Grace Kirscher led all scorers with 20 on the afternoon.

The loss drops the Hardrockers to 0-12 overall and 0-6 in RMAC competition. South Dakota Mines will be back on the court Tuesday night against Ft. Lewis College. Game time is at 5:30 p.m. at Goodell Gymnasium.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0