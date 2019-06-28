Black Hills State University softball coach Lane Leedy has announced her resignation after five years at the helm of the Yellow Jackets. Leedy has stepped down in order to take a position closer to her family.
"I would like to thank Athletic Director Jhett Albers, Senior Women's Administration Colleen Mischke, and the outstanding coaching staff at Black Hills State University for the opportunity to coach the Yellow Jackets these past five years," said Leedy. "As I leave BHSU for a coaching opportunity at the University of Findlay to be closer to family, I am so grateful for this team and this community, and all of the lessons I have learned. The outpouring of love and support from alumni and donors for the Yellow Jacket athletic programs is second to none and I am going to miss it all."
During her time at BHSU, Leedy led the Yellow Jackets to a new season high for wins and conference wins. During the 2019 season, Black Hills State won 10 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference games, and competed for a spot in the conference tournament up to the final day of the season.
A search for a new head coach of the softball team will begin immediately.
Former SDSU star Macy Miller to play in Spain
Macy Miller's basketball journey will continue overseas as the all-time leading scorer in South Dakota State women's basketball history recently signed a professional contract to play in Spain.
Miller plans to report to the Baxi Ferrol squad Sept. 1. The Mitchell native will be one of two Americans on the roster for the team, which competes in the second division of the Spanish professional league.
You have free articles remaining.
"I felt like the Spanish team had everything I wanted," Miller said. "It's in a safe area, is competitive basketball and provides comfortable pay."
Ferrol is a port city of about 70,000 people in northwestern Spain, located near Portugal.
The decision to play in Europe came after a whirlwind experience with the defending WNBA champion Seattle Storm. Despite some confusion over her selection as the final pick in the April draft, Miller described her time at training camp in May as an "unreal experience."
"The preseason games were awesome," Miller said, noting she was able to go up against the likes of Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury) and Candace Parker (Los Angeles Sparks) in the two games she played. "I was nervous, but once I got on the floor I was able to get settled in pretty quickly."
Miller was held scoreless in her professional debut against Phoenix on May 15, but came back two nights later with an eight-point outing versus Los Angeles.
A two-time Summit League Player of the Year, Miller established league and SDSU career scoring records with 2,355 points. She helped lead the Jackrabbits to four NCAA Tournament appearances, including the program's first-ever Sweet 16 berth during the 2018-19 season.