With its spot in the state tournament already sealed, the Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball team faced one more test when it took on Pierre Post 8 for the Region 3A championship Sunday afternoon at Hyde Stadium.
The Hardhats remained unbeaten in the Region tournament and took home the title, jumping out to an early lead and never looking back on its way to 7-2 victory over Pierre.
“We are happy we won,” Post 22 coach Kelvin Torve said. “But we are dissatisfied with how we played in the whole tournament. Today we had 156 pitches in seven innings and average three errors a game and that is something we are committed to cleaning up this week. We haven’t done that in six weeks and, hopefully, we can clean that up this week.”
Although Torve feels his team has to play better a bit heading into the state tournament next weekend, Rapid City wasted little time getting on the board in the first as Matt Hegre knocked in a pair of runs on a double to left field.
In the next inning, the Hardhats added to their early advantage when Drew Messer brought home a run on a sacrifice fly.
Pierre scored its first run of the game in the top of the third to cut the deficit to 3-1, but Post 22 had an answer of its own with four runs in the fourth.
Messer kicked off scoring with an RBI single, followed by a two-run single from Ryan Bachman and a Jace Caldwell RBI-single to make it 6-1.
The four-run fourth was important for Rapid City, not only from a scoring perspective, but important in regaining the momentum moving forward.
“That was big,” Torve said of the fourth inning scoring. “They had the momentum and we had an inning with competitive at-bats and we had control of the game again. We had control and lost it and got it back with the good at-bats we had. That’s the inconsistency we have had and we need to clean that up before the state tournament.”
Post 8 added another run in the seventh, but the damage was done as the Hardhats held off any late-game heroics to earn the win.
While his team had to win the region tourney to make it to the next level, Torve stressed that they aren’t even close to done.
“It is big and it is the next step toward winning the state championship and another step towards winning the national title,” he said. “Pierre was a good team and Sturgis was a good team. We’re proud of winning, but we still have some work to do.”
Messer and Bachman led the way for Rapid City with two hits and two RBIs, while Hegre finished with a hit and two RBIs.
With the state tournament on the horizon, Torve feels as though his team has to find the killer instinct they had over the last six weeks of the regular season.
“We had glimpses of a killer instinct this past weekend and to win the state tournament, we have to have that killer instinct every inning, every at bat, every pitch and every ground ball,” he said. “We have to have an instinct to want to dominate. We played pretty poor defense this tournament. I talked to the team and we are committed in our hearts that we are going to be more consistent.”
The Hardhats improve to 44-13 after going 3-0 in the regional tournament.
Up next, Post 22 will travel to Mitchell to take on an opponent yet to be determined. Its first game of the state tournament will kick off at 11 a.m. on Friday.