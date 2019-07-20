Pierre - The Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball team punched its ticket to the state legion tournament with a tough 7-5 victory over Pierre in an early matchup at Hyde Stadium Friday afternoon.
Meanwhile, Rapid City Post 320 and Sturgis Post 33 fell short of their state title bids as the Stars opened the afternoon with an 17-7 victory over the Titans, before losing a hard fought 3-1 battle to Post 8 in the play in-game later in the evening.
Hardhats headed to state with win over Pierre
Post 22 jumped out to an early lead and used a big run late to pick up the win over Post 8 and earned its way into the state tournament.
Despite the win, Hardhats’ coach Kelvin Torve wasn’t exactly pleased with the performance of his team, especially in the later innings of the game.
“I thought we didn’t play very well at all, but the encouraging thing is we played poorly and still won,” he said. “Pierre played really well and played hard and we still came out on top. We didn’t play a great game, but I am very pleased that we managed to still win.”
Nevertheless, the Hardhats got the scoring started in the top half of the second inning when Mason Messinger knocked in a run on a ground out to second.
In the next inning, Rapid City extended its lead to 3-0 on a two-RBI single from Blake Weaver that allowed Alex Weaver and Bransen Kuehl to tag home.
After Pierre showed signs of life with a run in the fourth, Post 22 scored three more runs in the fifth, starting with a fielder’s choice that gave Alex Weaver his second run of the game.
The next batter, Jace Caldwell, gave the Hardhats some more breathing room at 6-1 on a home run to left field.
Post 8 had an answer of its own in the next two innings, scoring a run in the fifth, followed by three more runs in the sixth to make it a one-run game at 6-5.
In the seventh, the Hardhats added an important insurance run as Matt Hegre scored from second base on a passed ball.
“It was huge,” Torve said.. “Matt Hegre walks to start the inning, we walk another guy and he (Hegre) scores from second on a passed ball. That was the biggest run of the game by far. It rested their momentum and padded our lead and it helped us big time. That run was just huge.”
Carrying a two run advantage into the seventh, Rapid City gave up a single before forcing three consecutive outs to seal the win.
Blake Weaver paced the Hardhats with two hits and two RBI, while Caldwell added one hit and two RBI.
Although Post 22 has punched its ticket to the state tournament, coach Torve assured it is still full steam ahead as his team plays for the Region 3A title today at Noon.
“We are playing it hard,” he said. “They keep score for a reason. We are going to play as hard as we can to win the game, even though our ticket is already punched. We are going to do what we need to do to win.”
The Hardhats (43-13) will look to earn another win over Pierre when they take on Post 8 today.
Stars fall just short of state bid
The Task ahead was simple for the Stars: win two games and earn your spot in the next round of the playoffs.
It looked like Post 320 was on its way to doing just that as it ran past Sturgis behind high scoring fourth and fifth innings.
The Stars and Titans fought to a 2-2 tie at the end of the second inning, before Post 320 gained its first lead of the game with a run in the third.
From that point on, it was all Rapid City as the Stars scored eight runs in the fourth that included a pair of RBI singles from J.T. Kostenbauer and Ian Krump, as well as a pair of walks.
Logan Miller scored the final run of the inning and gave Rapid City an 11-2 advantage.
The Titans battled back in the fifth and made it a more competitive game with five runs to cut the deficit to 11-7.
In their half of the fifth, the Stars would extend their lead once again with another offensive eruption that started on a Devin Jacobs RBI single.
After a pair of RBI walks extended the Post 320 lead to 14-7, Miller knocked in two more runs on a double to right and Grayson Skinner brought in the final run to put the game away.
Krump led the way for the Stars with three hits and two RBI, while Carter Stonecipher had two hits and three RBI. Skinner and Wyatt Hunt also chipped in with two hits and two RBI apiece.
Carl Nash paced the Titans with one hit and three RBI and David Anderson finished with a hit and an RBI.
With the win, Post 320 had to get past one more obstacle to earn a chance to take on cross-town rival Post 22 and that was beating a Pierre team that shut them out on Friday.
In the second game in as many days between the two teams, Post 8 gained the early advantage and held off the Stars to make it back into the winner’s bracket.
While Rapid City didn’t get shut out Saturday night, its offense still had a hard time getting much of anything going with its only run of the evening coming on a Cody Winter RBI double in the bottom half of the fourth.
Pierre did most of its damage in the opening innings, scoring two runs in the second and one more in the third.
Winter led the Stars with one hit and one RBI.
For Rapid City Post 320 and Sturgis Post 33, the season comes to an end with a pair of losses for each in tournament play.
The Stars finished the season with a record of 32-25, while the Titans closed it out at 20-13-1.