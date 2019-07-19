PIERRE - Heading into Friday’s opening round of the Region 3A American Legion baseball playoffs, Rapid City Post 22, Post 320 and Sturgis Post 33 were all battling for a shot at the second round and one more step forward towards the state tournament.
The Hardhats took the next step toward their goal with a 13-3 victory over the Titans, while the Stars offense couldn’t find much momentum as they dropped a 5-0 decision to Pierre Post 8 at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.
Hardhats take early lead and close out Titans
Post 22 had little trouble scoring from the outset, even after falling behind by a run in the opening inning.
Ryan Bachman scored the first two runs for the Hardhats in the bottom half of the first on a home run to left field.
From there, Jace Caldwell brought in another run on a sacrifice fly to give Rapid City the early 3-1 advantage.
The Hardhats wouldn’t let up in the second inning as Drew Messer kicked off the stanza with an RBI single and eventually scored on an error by Sturgis catcher Zach Hess.
Alex Weaver kept the momentum going on an RBI double, followed by a Bransen Kuehl pop fly to make it 7-1.
Although his team trailed early, Rapid City coach Kelvin Torve stressed the importance of an early lead of their own and the fact that a playoff win is important no matter how you get it.
“We had competitive at-bats the first couple of innings and built a good lead,” he said. “We had some defensive lapses in the fourth and gave up a couple of runs, but our bats woke up in the sixth and we finished it. It is playoff baseball and anytime you can get a win, you’re pleased with it.”
Coming into Friday’s matchup, the Hardhats and Titans were tied at one game apiece in the season series and Torve believed his team wouldn’t underestimate Sturgis’ ability on the field.
“We didn’t take them lightly,” Torve said. “They have some guys that can swing the bat and they are well coached. So we did not take them lightly. We knew we had to play well and we did.”
Post 33 began to make some noise in the top of the fourth when both Hess and Josh West scored on errors.
From that point on, though, it was all Post 22 as the Hardhats scored six more runs in the sixth to put the game out of reach.
Weaver paced Rapid City with two hits and three RBI, Caldwell added a hit and three RBI and Bachman finished with two hits and two RBI.
Ridge Inhofer and Tristan Walter paced Sturgis with two hits apiece, while Nick Anderson had one hit and one RBI.
With the win, the Hardhats (42-13) will take on a familiar foe in Pierre Post 8 in the next round today at Noon. Post 22 played Post 8 four times in the regular season and won all four matchups.
Despite the success of the regular season, Torve knows his team has to play their brand of baseball in order to get to the next level.
“These are the playoffs and you have to bring it every game,” he said. “There is very little margin for error and we have to continue doing what we have been doing these last few weeks. Throw strikes, get outs and play well on the offensive end. No matter who we play, we have to have the right mindset and get the job done.”
Stars’ offense struggles in loss to Pierre
In the second game of the day, Pierre gained the early advantage on a pair of runs in the bottom of the second and held on for the win.
Post 320’s offensive struggles were a direct result of starting pitching as Pierre’s Maguire Raske had a big game on the mound to open the playoffs.
Raske threw 99 pitches in seven innings and held the Stars to just two hits, while striking out 11 batters.
After taking the early lead, Post 8 added a few insurance runs in the fifth, starting with an RBI double from River Iverson. Andy Gordon added two more runs a short time later on a single to right field.
Rapid City’s best chance came in the bottom of the sixth as J.T. Kostenbauer reached first on a single to right. Grayson Skinner was hit by a pitch in the next at-bat and the Stars were in scoring position for the first time in the game.
Ian Krump battled Raske in the next at-bat, but struck out to end the inning for Post 320.
Wyatt Hunt had the other hit for the Stars.
While Rapid City and Sturgis lost in the opening round, both teams still have an opportunity to make it to the next round of the championship tournament due to double-elimination rules.
Post 320 (31-24) will play Post 33 (20-12-1) today at 3 p.m., with the winner taking on the loser of Post 22 and Pierre later in the evening for a chance at the Region 3A title game.