After sweeping through the Region 3A tournament, the Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball team went into the opening round of the 2019 South Dakota State Class A tournament with some momentum.
Plagued by some mistakes that have followed them through the first two rounds, the Hardhats suffered a 4-1 loss to Yankton Post 12 on Friday at Caldwell Park in Mitchell.
While Rapid City won all of its Region 3A matchups and didn’t really have a hard time doing so, it had some trouble keeping little mistakes off the field on Friday against Post 12.
Little mistakes Post 22 coach Kelvin Torve knew his team would have to shake off if they were going to play well in the state tournament.
“We got what we deserved today,” he said. “We gave up six walks and five errors in the game. We hit two batters and had three wild pitches. That is a loss in any league, especially against a good team like Yankton.”
The Hardhats took the early lead when Bransen Kuehl scored in the second inning on a Blake Weaver single to left field.
In the top of the third, the miscues caught up with Rapid City, starting with a wild pitch that allowed Post 12 to cross home plate for the first time and tie the game at a run apiece.
With two outs, Yankton did most of its damage, starting on an RBI single from Owen Feser to left. In the next at-bat, Ethan Wishon scored on a passed ball to give Post 12 the 3-1 advantage.
Yankton extended its lead again on another Post 22 mistake in the fifth as Caid Koletzky reached on a Matt Hegre error.
Contrary to the mistakes, the Hardhats had some opportunities on the offensive end, but had a hard time capitalizing on those chances.
They finished the game with seven hits while stranding batters in scoring position on multiple occasions.
“We had runners on base virtually every inning and scored only one run,” Torve said. “Any time a pitcher throws a complete game and you get only one run, that means you didn’t do a good job at the plate.”
Weaver led the way for Rapid City offensively with a hit and an RBI, while Jace Caldwell finished with two hits.
You have free articles remaining.
Now that the pressure is on the rest of the way, Torve still believes his team can get to where they want to be, especially if they can keep the mistakes to a minimum.
“The mistakes were the whole story,” he said. “We played poorly there, and we have 24 hours to figure it out. The coaching staff fully believes in this team. Our backs are against the wall, but we aren’t going to quit. We have the pitching to get back into it, and I fully anticipate that we play pretty well the rest of the tournament.”
“We have a team of high character individuals who have a lot of pride and we are going to put a lot into it tomorrow and moving forward. I really believe in these guys and believe they are going to clean things up (today).”
The Hardhats (44-14) look to bounce back when they play Watertown Post 17 today at 9 a.m.
RENNER POST 307 5, PIERRE POST 8 3: Renner scored three first-inning runs en route to a win over Pierre in the opening round of the state tournament.
Mason Renia led Post 307 with one hit and a pair of RBI, while Cade Hinkle of Post 8 finished with a hit and an RBI.
BRANDON VALLEY POST 131 10, WATERTOWN POST 17 0: Led by a strong day on the mound and a consistent offensive attack, Brandon Valley cruised past Watertown in the first round.
Joe Kolbeck led Post 131 with three hits and three RBI, while pitcher Dylan Kirkeby allowed just one hit and struck out four batters in five innings.
Brandon Valley will play Yankton today at 5 p.m.
MITCHELL POST 18 5, HARRISBURG 1: Brady Hawkins and Peyton Nash had two hits and an RBI apiece to lead Mitchell past Harrisburg.
Jacob Just led Harrisburg with a hit and a run scored.
Mitchell will play Renner 30 minutes after the first semifinal game.