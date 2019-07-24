The Rapid City Post 22 baseball program had four of its pitchers – Troy Wilhelm, Tad Scherbenske, Dylan Richey and Zach Chiolis – sign national letters-of-intent Wednesday to play college baseball starting this fall.
“They're all high character individuals. They exemplify what we do here at Post 22,” Post 22 coach Kelvin Torve said. “They're selfless, they're grateful, they're humble, they're coachable, they're good teammates, and on top of that, if they're outstanding baseball players.”
Chiolis and Richey will both attend Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kan. Richey will major in architectural engineering, while Chiolis will major in civil engineering.
Chiolis has posted 18-2 overall win-loss record with a 3.93 ERA.
Richey has a 12-3 career win-loss record and owns a 4.34 earned-run average.
Wilhelm will attend Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, majoring in athletic training. He has a 4-1 win-loss record in 2019, with three saves and a 2.97 earned-run average.
Scherbenske signed a letter-of-intent to attend Des Moines Area Community College in Des Moines, Iowa, and will major in biology. He has a 9-2 win-loss record while pitching for Post 22, with 11 saves and a 2.92 ERA.