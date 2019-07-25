Rapid City Post 22 will try to chase down another state championship when play begins today in the South Dakota American Legion Senior baseball tournament at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.
Post 22 opens the tournament at 9 a.m. when the Hardhats take on Yankton Post 12. Pierre Post 8 and Renner Post 307 follow 30 minutes later after completion of Game 1. The evening session features Watertown Post 17 and Brandon Valley Post 131 at 4 p.m., with Harrisburg Post 45 and Mitchell Post 18 closing out play for the day.
In preparation for state, Post 22 got back to the fundamentals during practice this week, focusing on the little things that add up to wins in postseason play. Practice on Wednesday at Fitzgerald Stadium found the Hardhats working on pick-off plays, covering bases on bunts and steals, to go some batting practice.
“We tell our guys, we win if we make routine plays,” Post 22 coach Kelvin Torve said. “We win when we throw strikes, we win if play defense and we put in competitive at-bats. But you've got to do all three. That’s what we just try to keep reminding them of throughout the course of this week.”
Post 22 got a good look at its first-round opponent – Yankton Post 12 – just a short time ago.
You have free articles remaining.
The Hardhats hosted Post 12 on July 6-7 for a three-game set. The Hardhats swept all three games, but none of the three were walkovers. Post 22 took swept a doubleheader with Post 12 on July 6 by scores of 4-0 and 9-6. Then on July 7, the Hardhats came from behind to beat Yankton, 5-3.
The results of those three games – and the somewhat loose play Post 22 demonstrated last week during the Region 3A tournament – have Torve approaching today’s game with cautious optimism. He’s seen his Hardhats run off 12 straight wins during July on the strength of playing largely mistake-free baseball. But play at the region tournament, his team’s play wasn’t quite as sharp as Torve liked, thus his cautious tone as state approaches.
“Yankton is a good team. We beat them three times here, but none of them were blowouts,” Torve said. “All of them are good games. And I think they've got a pitcher that we didn't see.”
Winners of today’s first-round games face off at 4 p.m. and around 6 p.m. Saturday in a winner’s bracket semifinal. Losers of today’s openers are back on the field at 9 a.m. and around 11 a.m. Saturday in elimination games.