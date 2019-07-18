The formula is pretty simple as the American Legion baseball season heads into postseason play: Survive and advance.
The first step is taken today when the Region 3A tournament opens at Hyde Stadium in Pierre with Rapid City Post 22 taking on Sturgis Post 33 at 3 p.m. MDT followed by Rapid City Post 320 facing off with tournament host Pierre Post 8 at 6 p.m.
The top two finishers advance to the State A Legion tournament in Mitchell July 26-30. From state, the Central Plains Region tournament awaits, with making the Legion World Series as the ultimate goal.
For now, however, both of Rapid City’s Legion teams have their sights set on one thing, and that’s winning their opening games today.
“This is what you play the entire year for; you try to get ready for this,” Post 320 coach Brian Humphries said. “And the regionals is just one of the obstacles that you have to overcome in order to get to state.”
Post 22, like Post 320, played in the Gopher Classic in Minneapolis, Minn., last weekend and used the high-quality competition as a tune-up for postseason play. Post 22 went 4-1 and Post 320 3-2 in the classic, a tournament that annually draws some of the best competition from around the Upper Midwest and Canada.
“Pretty much every tournament we’ve been in, we’re winning 75 to 80 percent of our games,” Post 22 coach Kelvin Torve said. “That’s good preparation for the playoffs.”
“It was good for us to face good competition there,” Humphries said. “We played teams that are a lot like what we’ll face at the regional. It was a good tune-up for us.”
The Hardhats made huge strides during the month of July. After an up-and-down start to the season, Post 22 shook off a pair of losses to open the Firecracker tournament and went on a 12-game winning streak during the first half of July.
“We’re playing really well,” Torve said. “We’re learning how to win baseball games as a team. We’re throwing strikes, playing good defense and getting some timely hitting.”
Now, Post 22 (41-13) takes on a Sturgis Post 33 team that gave them troubles early in the season. The Hardhats knocked off Post 33 (20-11) 8-3 on June 4, only to be surprised the Titans by a 9-5 count on June 12.
The top of batting order did most of the damage in Post 33’s win. Leadoff hitter Ridge Inhofer had four hits and Zach Hess, batting second, had three hits. Sturgis’ third, fourth and fifth batters had two hits each.
“They are dangerous, and we’re not taking them lightly,” Torve said. “If we don’t play our ‘A’ game, we’re in trouble.
“It's going to start for us on the mound, pounding the strike zone, then us making routine plays on defense and having competitive at-bats.”
Post 320 (31-23) went 1-3 against Pierre Post 8 (20-19) this season. The two teams split a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium on June 3. Post 8 took the opener 4-2 and Post 320 bounced back to take the nightcap by a score of 3-2.
Like those two June 3 games, Humphries expects another tight contest when the teams play today at 6 p.m. The Stars skipper expects Post 8 lefthander Grey Zabel to take the mound.
“Their strengths are definitely pitching and defense,” Humphries said. “Zabel’s pitched well this year for them. He had some arm troubles, and they sat him down for a while. But he threw five innings in the same Gopher Classic tournament that we played in.”
With a defensive battle likely on his team’s hands, Humphries said the wind could play a role in how the game plays out this evening.
“It’s a big field. We've had games where the wind was blowing straight out and games where the wind was blowing straight in,” he said. “The long ball is something we’ve relied on to score runs quickly, but we do have the ability to play small ball – hit-and-run, bunt, stuff like that.”
The double-elimination tournament continues with three games Saturday before the championship is decided on Sunday.
The winners of Friday’s two opening games face off at 12 p.m. Saturday to begin the second day of play. The first-day losers meet at 4 p.m., with the winner staying alive and the loser seeing its season end.