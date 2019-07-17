American Legion baseball coaches around the state are reminded that their all-star nominations should be emailed to freddieb@itctel.com by Monday, July 22.
Two Legion all-star games are set to be played in Salem on Friday, Aug. 16. The games are sponsored by the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Coaches Association.
Nomination forms are available on the South Dakota state American Legion website and were also included in each team’s Legion baseball packet.