Harrison Good hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift Rapid City Post 22 over the Sheridan Troopers 4-2 in the College World Series tournament Friday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Hayden Holec also doubled, drove in a run and scored a run for the Hardhats, while Dominic McKnight and Aiden Roberts tallied runs.

Jadon Moreno threw a complete game on the mound, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out five and walking three on 105 pitches.

RAPID CITY POST 22 4, MILLARD SOUTH 3: The Hardhats backed up their win earlier in the day with a narrow victory over the Patriots to improve to 3-2 at the College World Series tournament.

Alex Dietrich went 2 for 2, including a double, drew a pair of walks and earned two RBIs for Post 22 (29-18), while Roberts and Good picked up one hit and one run apiece.

Hayden Leighty surrendered two runs (both earned) on seven hits while striking out three and walking four in four innings. River Waiters earned the win in relief, giving up one run (earned) on two hits while fanning one and walking three in 2 2/3 innings. Holec picked up the save in 1/3 innings of work.

SALEM/MONTROSE/CANOVA POST 140 9, RAPID CITY POST 320 1: The Stars gave up seven runs in the fourth inning to drop the first of a doubleheader against SMC in Salem.

Joe Corwin went 2 for 3 for the Stars, while Jett Wetzler scored his team's only run, driven in by Caden Benke.

Jack Ammerman lasted three innings on the mound, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits while striking out one and walking two.

RAPID CITY POST 320 9, SALEM/MONTROSE/CANOVA POST 140 7: Wetzler hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning as the Stars earned a doubleheader split with SMC in a back-and-forth game that involved five lead changes.

Wetzler finished the contest 2 for 3 with two runs and three RBIs for the Stars (15-24), while James Furchner and Benke picked up two RBIs apiece, both earning doubles, and the other Wetzler scored two runs. Ben Dressler also notched a triple.

Dressler earned the victory on the mound in relief, tossing the final three innings while giving up one run (unearned) on one hit with three strikeouts and three walks.

STURGIS POST 33 5, PEITZMEIER DEMOLITION 1: The Titans broke open a 1-1 game in the sixth inning with four runs to earn a win in the first of a doubleheader.

Kain Peters went 2 for 3 with a run for Sturgis, while Aiden Wood tallied two RBIs and one run.

Dylan Christenson threw a complete game, giving up one earned run on seven hits while striking out three and walking three on 104 pitches.

MINOT VISTAS 8, STURGIS POST 33 0: The Titans failed to score a run in their second game of the day.

Sam Kooima and Eric Stroud tallied the only hits for Sturgis (7-16).

Conner Cruickshank surrendered five runs (one earned) on seven hits while striking out five without a walk in four innings.

FAULKTON/HIGHMORE 7, WINNER/COLOME POST 169 3: Winner/Colome suffered its first loss of the season Friday at home.

Quincy Phillips homered for Winner/Colome (9-1), scoring a run and driving in two, while Landon Calhoon went 2 for 4 with a run and Ethan Bartels picked up an RBI as part of a two-hit performance.

Bartels also started on the mound and gave up five runs (three earned) on six hits while fanning nine and walking four in four innings. Justin Hausmann finished the contest, allowing two runs (both earned) on two hits while striking out three and walking one.