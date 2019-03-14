There will not be a sixth straight state championship for the St. Thomas More girls' basketball team.
For the STM boys', going in as the No. 3 seed won't result in a state title.
Both St. Thomas More teams lost to the Lennox in the quarterfinals of the Class A state tournaments in Sioux Falls on Thursday
The boys lost 48-40 and the girls fell 49-27.
For the Cavalier girls, a bad start offensively, which saw them have only three points at halftime, doomed STM.
"It was not a game to not be hitting shots, but I think they forced us into taking some tough shots," Cavalier coach Brandon Kandolin said. "They were definitely the aggressor tonight, we weren’t ready for that pressure and we didn’t handle it well."
STM went 7-of-42 from the field for 16.7 percent, which included 1-of-13 from 3-point range for 7.7 percent.
The Cavaliers didn't score their field goal until there was under a minute to go in the first quarter, and after eight minutes, trailed the Orioles 8-3.
As tough as the opening period was for STM, it only got worse in the second, as the Lennox defense shut out the Cavaliers in the quarter and ended the half with a 23-3 lead after big 3-pointers from Rianna Fillipi and Gracie Bowers.
STM shot less than six percent from the field in the first half.
Lennox was still in control, leading by as much as 33-3 before STM was able to make it 38-7 at the end of the third quarter.
"We started pretty lackadaisical on the offensive end, pretty stagnant," Kandolin said. "We didn’t take advantage of some situations, and any time we left one of their players open, they knocked down open shots. It’s not a good trade-off."
Foul trouble kept Haleigh Timmer out of the game for much of the first three quarters, but with four fouls she came back in for the fourth and the Cavs got some shots to fall, but it was too late.
Timmer led STM in scoring with 16 points as the Cavaliers outscored the Orioles 20-11 in the fourth.
Lennox was led by Fillipi who had 16 and 13 from Madysen Viastuin.
STM, 18-6, faces Mount Vernon/Plankinton, 17-7, in the consolation semifinals. Lennox, 20-3, will take on the tournament's top seed, West Central, 23-0, in the semifinals.
"We just talked about having a chance to pick up two wins at the state tournament. There’s only four teams left that can pick up two wins in the state tournament," Kandolin said. "This is a chance to grow and work on some things and the focus is the next game."
For the STM boys, a fourth quarter comeback fell short.
Like in the girls' game, the Cavaliers' offense took awhile to get going. They ended the game by shooting 15-of-54 from the field for 27.8 percent.
"I felt we settled for the 3-point shot too much, we just didn’t get the basketball to the paint and to the rim," STM boys' coach Dave Hollenbeck said. "A lot of that had to do with their defense. They plug the middle up and they do a nice job, but we certainly had some opportunities to make some shots and we shot terrible, period. You’re not going to win many games shooting 27 percent."
STM was also 5-of-30 from behind the 3-point line for 16.7 percent. At the end of the first quarter, the Orioles led 14-7.
The Cavaliers were able to get some shots to fall in the second quarter, but still trailed 27-21 at halftime.
The third quarter was where Lennox started to flex its muscles on STM, as the Cavs only scored four points and trailed 39-25.
"They came out and were a little bit physical with us," Hollenbeck said. "I’m not saying that we didn’t have more talent because I do think we had a little more talent, but they outworked us and outplayed us and they deserved to win."
The Cavs outscored the Orioles 15-9 in the fourth quarter, but Lennox was able to hold them off to advance to the semifinals.
Quincy Ihnen led all scorers with 17 points, while Will Daugherty had 14. Caden Casey led STM with 14 points.
Lennox was 17-of-39 from the field for 43.6 percent.
The Orioles moved to 19-5 and will face Sioux Falls Christian in the semifinals at 7:15. The Charges beat No. 7 seed Madison 63-46.
STM fell to 18-5 and will get the Bulldogs in the consolation semifinals.
"We talked about getting ourselves mentally ready," Hollenbeck said. "There’s two more games and we have to prepare for tomorrow like we prepare for today and it’s about coming out with some pride, we didn’t play well today so there’s an opportunity tomorrow."
Hollenbeck also said 15-8 Madison might be more physical than Lennox was Thursday, and said his team struggled with the Orioles' physicality.
"It’ll be a physical game, which might make it a tougher game," he said. "We have to finish around the basket better and we have to hit our open 3s, that’s been a strong piece of our game all year and we were bad at it tonight."
STM and Madison tip-off at 11:45 a.m.