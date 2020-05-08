Lewis, Keeble earn top athlete awards for Mines

The South Dakota School of Mines Athletics Dept., recently honored its athletes with a virtual awards presentation including Male and Female Athlete of the Year and the Hardrocker Leadership for Male and Female along with the Male and Female Scholar Athlete of the Year.
The award winners this year are:
Male Athlete of the Year – Ahmad Lewis (FB)
Female Athlete of the Year – Erica Keeble (T&F)
Male Leadership Award – Roger Nakagawa (Golf)
Female Leadership Award – Anna Haugen (WB)
Male Scholar Athlete of the Year – Kevin Ptak (FB/T&F)
Female Scholar Athlete of the Year – Margaret Thompson (CC/T&F)
Ahmad Lewis
Lewis was a 1st Team All-Conference in the RMAC for the Hardrockers. He broke the South Dakota Mines season rushing record, finishing the year with 1,385 yards, which also tops the RMAC rushing rankings. He also set a Mines school record for most carries in a season with 308. In the NCAA, Lewis ranked eighth overall in total rushing yards and 10th in rushing yards per game (125.9).
“Ahmad had a tremendous first year as a Hardrocker coming in and displaying his talents on the field. Put a lot on him as a player this past fall and was able to put up some great numbers,” said football head coach Charlie Flohr.
Erica Keeble
Erica Keeble finished the indoor season ranked third in the nation in the pole vault. Along the way she set a new RMAC record in the pole vault and equaled or bettered her 2019 school record 4 times during the 2020 season. She also ran on the school record setting 4x400m relay which broke the old records (indoor and outdoor) by 6 seconds.
“Erica is a very hard worker and a great example of what it is to be a scholar-athlete. Her accomplishments are even more incredible considering she didn’t learn the pole vault until 2 years ago! Erica is a great representative of the program and the institution,” said track and field head coach Steve Johnson.
Anna Haugen
Haugen was a senior captain, Phi Eta Sigma Academic Honor Society, Reading to Rockers, Writing Buddies (letters back and forth with elementary pen pals), Conducted Youth Team Practices, Presenter at National Biomedical Engineering Society National Meeting, Presenter for Undergraduate Research Symposium
"In my opinion, there is no better example of leadership and living the Hardrock Life than Anna Haugen," said head coach Jeri Jacobson. "As a team captain, and our most servant leader, Anna’s grounded personality gave her the ability to make her teammates better while still taking control of games when she needed to this year. Anna was truly the heartbeat of our team. Throughout Anna’s career, her work ethic, versatility and relentless pursuit of wanting to play to her full potential cemented her in our record books. She was a joy to coach and be around as her level head and selfless, servant leadership was simply astounding and a great role model to all around her. Great leaders lead by example, and Anna proved that by how hard she played. She is always on time, always did extra workouts, and always cheered on her teammates. The girls often commented that she always knows what to say whether we are winning or losing and that she is the rock of the team. We are also proud of Anna in her willingness to help with community service as a member of our basketball team. She understands that is a privilege to play college basketball and giving back to the community is part of that responsibility. She has volunteered to help with reading with the Rockers at local elementary schools, helped with youth basketball practices, and helped run Hardrocker basketball camps. Anna is going to succeed in anything she does. Her example of hard work and dedication to bettering herself as well as the entire Hardrocker women’s basketball team makes her a perfect candidate for this leadership award."
Roger Nakagawa
Nakagawan was a member of the Center of Inclusion and their peer mentor program (where he is a peer mentor for two first year students, plus helping others whose mentors aren't involved; SD Mines Ambassador Program (where he is an ambassador who gives tours and assists with future student recruitment, including making videos, helping with social media, helping with Go To Mines Day, and sporting recruitment days; Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers (next year's vice president); KTEQ (radio host; Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers (next year's vice president)
"Roger is a very well-liked scholar-athlete that is very involved with the school and is the epitome of what it means to be a Hardrocker. He is looked up too by everyone that he comes in contact within the athletic department and on campus. I believe he is very deserving of this award,” said golf head coach Luke Wheeler.
Kevin Ptak
Ptak earned the Male Scholar Athlete of the Year. He finished the season with a 4.0 GPA after earning his 4 straight Summit Award in which the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference honors the high GPA at a championship event.
Margaret Thompson
Thompson was awarded the Female Scholar Athlete of the Year with a 4.0 GPA and has also earned RMAC Honor Roll accolades twice in her career as a Hardrocker. The conference recognizes athletes with a 3.3 GPA or better with two semesters of athletic competition.
“We’re very proud of Kevin and Margaret. They’re great examples of what it means to be a scholar-athlete. Not only are they hard working on and off the track, they find time to help others too. This recognition is well deserved,” said Johnson.
To be eligible for the Hardrocker Scholar Athlete of the Year, the award is given to the individual with the highest GPA for two consecutive semesters. Freshmen were not eligible.
