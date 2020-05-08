Lewis, Keeble earn top athlete awards for Mines

"In my opinion, there is no better example of leadership and living the Hardrock Life than Anna Haugen," said head coach Jeri Jacobson. "As a team captain, and our most servant leader, Anna’s grounded personality gave her the ability to make her teammates better while still taking control of games when she needed to this year. Anna was truly the heartbeat of our team. Throughout Anna’s career, her work ethic, versatility and relentless pursuit of wanting to play to her full potential cemented her in our record books. She was a joy to coach and be around as her level head and selfless, servant leadership was simply astounding and a great role model to all around her. Great leaders lead by example, and Anna proved that by how hard she played. She is always on time, always did extra workouts, and always cheered on her teammates. The girls often commented that she always knows what to say whether we are winning or losing and that she is the rock of the team. We are also proud of Anna in her willingness to help with community service as a member of our basketball team. She understands that is a privilege to play college basketball and giving back to the community is part of that responsibility. She has volunteered to help with reading with the Rockers at local elementary schools, helped with youth basketball practices, and helped run Hardrocker basketball camps. Anna is going to succeed in anything she does. Her example of hard work and dedication to bettering herself as well as the entire Hardrocker women’s basketball team makes her a perfect candidate for this leadership award."