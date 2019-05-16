Opening day play at the South Dakota State Boys Tennis Tournament is typically a “taking care of business” day where top-seeded players generally post lop-sided wins over over-matched opponents.
Thursday’s action in Sioux Falls was no exception as top-heavy team favorites, Sioux Falls Lincoln and Sioux Falls O’Gorman, emerged unscathed, easily advanced all six singles players and the three doubles teams.
“It is absolutely essential that you win matches on Thursday,” said Lincoln head coach Tom Krueger of his team’s quest for a sixth consecutive state team title. “If somebody loses in the first round, that really wrecks your chances of going all the way, so you have to take care of business in the first two days.”
O’Gorman coach Don Barnes wholeheartedly agreed.
“If you don’t win that first day, your chances of winning a title go right down the drain,” Barnes said. “The kids have to be ready to expect every ball back and not to expect any freebees. And the kid you beat easily in the season might now be a different player.”
While Rapid City Stevens wasn’t able to match those powerhouse performances, the Raiders took care of business as well, advancing in singles where expected — top three flights — to the semifinal round while the three doubles teams remained unbeaten as well.
“Our three top singles players all advanced, and though our four through six lost matches, they all bounced back to win in consolation play, so they are still in the tournament,” Raider coach Jason Olson said. “And in doubles, all three doubles teams won with our two doubles (Michael Tang and Max Riker) coming back to win a three-set match, and our three doubles (Christan Mueller and Asa Hood) playing really well today in upsetting a team that they had lost to this past weekend. There are some matches that maybe we could have won, but the kids were resilient and did what they needed to do so we put ourselves in a good spot (Friday).”
Jamison Pfingston, third-seeded in Flight 1, advanced with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Landon Levenhagen of Sioux Falls Christian, and a 6-2, 6-4 win over Matthew Schmitz of Brandon Valley.
Michael Tang, the four-seed in Flight 2, moved into the semis off a 6-0, 6-2 win over Matthew Hanson of Pierre and a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Michael Frick of Yankton, while second-seeded Dawson Segrist topped Collin Harmelink of Sioux Falls Christian (6-4, 6-2) and Max Tupper of Mitchell (6-3, 6-3) in Flight 3 action.
Though the Raiders’ Christian Mueller (Flight 4), Max Riker (5) and Nolan Rehorst (6) suffered first round defeats, all three kept themselves in the tournament with bounce-back consolation wins.
Rapid City Christian fared the best among other Black Hills area teams. The No. 1 doubles team of Thomas Postma and David Greni won a three-set match to earn a spot in the quarterfinals, and Postma (Flight 1) Greni (2), Drake Beckloff (3), Nathan Schlauger (4) and Eli Goddard (5) remain alive in consolation round play.
St. Thomas More freshman Nate Berzina will see day two action in Flight 6 singles consolation play, and teammates Carter Janssen and Sam Evans won a consolation match to stay alive in the medal chase at Flight 3 doubles.
Rapid City Central’s lone survivors after opening day play are the doubles duo of Taite Sumption and Carson Versteeg, who remain alive in Flight 2 doubles.
Action continues in Sioux Falls Friday (7 a.m. MDT) at McKennan Park, Sioux Falls Washington and Brandon Valley.