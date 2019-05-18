The quest for the team title on the final day of the 2019 State Boys Tennis Tournament came down to a series of mano-a-mano matches between pre-tournament favorites Sioux Falls Lincoln and Sioux Falls O’Gorman as the two squads faced off in four of the Flight singles championship matches and the Flight 1 doubles final.
Trailing by two points heading into Saturday’s championship matches at McKennan Park in Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls Lincoln dominated the head-to-head championship flight matches winning all five en route to a sixth consecutive boys state team tennis title.
The Patriots won five singles titles and added a couple of doubles titles as well in compiling 689 points. O’Gorman (613) finished second and a resilient Rapid City Stevens squad (395), keyed by the play of a trio of sophomores, vaulted past Sioux Falls Washington (376.5) to claim the third-place trophy.
Brandon Valley (376) and Yankton (371) finished fifth and sixth respectively, while among Black Hills area teams, Rapid City Christian finished 15th with 132 points, St. Thomas More, 19th (29), Spearfish, 21st (9) and Rapid City Central 22nd (6).
“You have to win those head-to-heads, and we were able to get them every time so I’m really proud of how our kids came out and played today. Overall, we had 10 matches today and we won nine of the 10, and the one we lost was for third place,” Lincoln coach Tom Krueger said. “We were playing around with the numbers after yesterday’s play and seeing what would happen in certain scenarios and winning nine out of the ten matches we played today wasn’t what we were expecting.”
The Stevens march to an unexpected third-place finish was aided mightily by a series of bounce back wins by a trio of Raider sophomores including big wins over Sioux Falls Washington opponents to whom they had lost during the regular season.
After Jamison Pfingston saw his hopes of a Flight 1 state title slip away in a tough, evenly played loss to O’Gorman senior Cade Damgaard, 7-6(5), 6-7(2), 10-4, in the morning semifinals, Pfingston rebounded with a big win in the Flight 1, third place match, avenging a regular season loss to Tory Schafer of Sioux Falls Washington with a 10-4 victory.
“I felt pretty good going into the match and just felt like I had to keep myself relaxed and my feelings in check,” Pfingston said. “Coming back from the semifinal loss was really hard, but I knew I had to dig hard for my team. I knew I hadn’t played well against him in the regular season so I knew I had to play smart and keep the ball in play. That was my plan going in and I was able to grind it out.”
Michael Tang did likewise in the Flight 2, third-place match, recording a 10-6 win over the Warriors' Chris Harris, the defending Flight 2 champion, to whom he had lost in regular season play.
“It felt really good to get back at him. We’ve played when we were younger also and we were always close. And it was nice after losing to him during the season to get him back at state,” Tang said. “And I’m really proud of our team for playing the best we could and placing the best we could.”
The Stevens doubles team was equally buoyant in recovering from tough losses to win big matches. Pfingston and doubles partner, junior Dawson Segrist, knocked off the Washington pairing of Schafer/Harris, 10-3 in the Flight 1 third place match in another reversal of regular season fortune. The doubles victory was a redemption of sorts for Segrist who fell to Lincoln’s undefeated Rahul Giri (23-0) 6-0, 6-3 in the Flight 3 championship match. Segrist finished the season with a 24-2 record with both losses coming at the hands of Giri.
“Dawson wasn’t at his best in the singles match and he could have let that affect him going into his doubles match, but he stepped up in the match and won huge points for us,” Stevens coach Jason Olson said. “We had three third-place head-to-heads with Sioux Falls Washington and we won them all, and those were key points for us. For our kids to step up like that and play so well in those matches was amazing.”
Tang and junior Max Riker wrapped up tournament play with another key win, a 10-6 win over a Huron to earn a fifth-place trophy in Flight 2 doubles.
And Christian Mueller, another Raider sophomore, closed out his first state title appearance in impressive fashion capping off an impressive run in the Flight 4 consolation bracket with a 10-2 victory over Nick Tschudy of Harrisburg for the consolation championship.
“Our two doubles had a huge win today winning the 3rd place match and Christian winning the consolation championship after coming in seeded 11th was important as well,” Olson added. “Every one of our kids either matched their seed or placed higher than they were seeded so that was big for us. We were ranked sixth or seventh for most of the year so to come in here and win third says a lot about our kids.”
Patriot Sam Dobbs won his second Flight 1 singles title with a 6-2, 6-4 win over O’Gorman’s Cade Damgaard capping off an impressive five year run by the Dobbs brothers, Sam and older brother Kaleb, who won three consecutive state titles before taking his game to the University of Minnesota.
Other 2019 state titlists included individual winners Gage Gohl (SFL, Flight 2, 6-4, 6-2 over Wil McDowell, SFO), Rahul Giri (SFL, Flight 3, 6-0, 6-3 over Dawson Segrist, RCS), Zach Ridl (SFO, Flight 4, 6-4, 6-2 over Cole Sawatzke, Yankton), Rocky McKenzie (SFL, Flight 5, 6-1, 6-1 over Kade Moffit, SFO) and Gavin Schmit (SFL, Flight 6, 6-0, 6-1 over Gabe Dally, SFO).
Doubles winners included Sam Dobbs/Gage Gohl (SFL, Flight 1, 6-4, 7-6(5) over Damgaard/McDowell, SFO), Michael Yousef/Zach Ridl (SFO, Flight 2, 7-6(2), 6-0 over Frantzen/Talcott, Brandon Valley) and Rocky McKenzie/Gavin Schmit (SFL, Flight 3, 7-5, 6-1 over Becker/Gregoire, Yankton).