The Sioux Falls Lincoln girls’ and boys’ track and field teams swept the Rich Greeno Track & Field Meet in Sioux Falls on Friday, with Rapid City Stevens a respectable third in both divisions.
The Lincoln girls won their side of competition with a 564.60, followed by Sioux Falls O’Gorman with 483 and Rapid City Stevens, which rounded out the top three with 449.50.
Rapid City Central finished in sixth place with 330.
Individually, both Stevens and Central had multiple event winners on the day.
For the Raiders, Elizabeth Schaefer took the top spot in the 100-meter hurdles (14.85 seconds), Madisyn Trupe won the pole vault (11-feet, 7 inches), Samantha Sundby took the triple jump (34-8) and Savannah Perez won the discus throw (128-10).
Central’s Hannah Young earned the top spot in the 100-meter dash in 12.58, while a couple of relay teams finished first in their respective races.
The Cobblers 4x100 relay team of Hayleigh Young, Peyton Bagley, Lauren Sperlich and Hannah Young won the 4x100 in 49.58, while the 4x800 squad of Makaen DeGeest, Lilli Molitor, Gracin Larson and Delaney Kost won in 9:59.14.
On the boys’ side, Lincoln won with a score of 612.50, Washington took second with 460.50 and Stevens finished third with 455.
The Cobblers took sixth on the boys’ side as well.
Individual winners for the Raiders include, Tyler Bradley in the 200 (23.39); Luke Meyer in the 1600 (4:34.84), the 4x200 relay team (Joe Spray, Isaiah Morin-Baxter, Damon Lushbough and Bradley) who won in 1:31.82, the 1600 sprint medley team (Stone DiBoni, Sam Marchiando, Meyer and Zane Stehman) in 3:53.97, Morin-Baxter in the high jump (6-3) and Jacob Hafner in the triple jump (42-1).
For Central, individual winners include Taegan Wells in the 110 hurdles (15.56); Kayleb Twoney in the 300 hurdles (38.85) and Wyatt Jungclaus in the pole vault (13-0).
Newell, Timber Lake top field at LMC meet
The Newell girls’ and Timber Lake boys’ earned the top spots in the respective divisions at the Little Moreau Conference track meet in Lemmon on Friday.
Newell led the way on the girls’ side with 199 points, followed by Lemmon with 150.50 and Harding County with 86.
A pair of competitors led the way for the Irrigators as Lexa Burtzlaff and Austin Alexander each won a pair of events.
Burtzlaff took first in the 200 meter dash (28.14) and the 400 (1:02.97), while Alexander finished first in the 300 meter hurdles (51.02) and the triple jump (34-4 ½).
Timber Lake led the boys’ side with 165, Lemmon took second with 148 and Newell was third with 80.
There were three individual multiple event winners, starting with Payton Burtzlaff of Newell, who won the 200 (23.50) and 400 (53.61).
Dillon Reede of Lemmon won the 110 hurdles (16.65) and the 300 hurdles (42.96), while Shane Collins of Bison took first in the shot put (54-2 ¼) and the discus (157).
Wall dominates in Kadoka
Wall took first place in both the girls’ and boys’ divisions at the Western Great Plains Conference meet in Kadoka on Friday.
On the girls’ side, the Eagles earned first with 132, followed by New Underwood with 111 and Rapid City Christian with 83.
Caelyn Valandra-Prue had a big day for White River as she won four individual events. She opened the day with a win in the 100 (12.88) and followed it with victories in the 200 (26.34), 400 (57.43) and 800 (2:25.99).
Other individual multiple event winners include Portia Wiebers of New Underwood in 100 meter hurdles (17.13) and the 300 hurdles (51.84) and teammate Cerington Jones in the long jump (16-6) and triple jump (33-2 ¾).
Wall led the boys’ side with 131, while Lyman took second with 120 and Rapid City Christian was third with 77.
There was a trio of multiple event winners on the boys’ side, including Nick Sayler of White River, Levi Vanden Bos of Rapid City Christian and Tack Tines of Wall.
Sayler won the 100 (11.59) and the 200 (23.79), Vanden Bos took the 800 (2:02.39) and the 1,600 (4:52.57) and Tines topped the field in the long jump (21-3) and the triple jump (38-10).
Boys’ Tennis
Raiders split in Sioux Falls
The Rapid City Stevens tennis team split a pair of matches on the first day of the Sioux Falls Invitational on Friday.
The Raiders started the day with a 7-2 victory over Sioux Falls Roosevelt, before dropping an 8-1 decision to Sioux Falls O’Gorman a short time later.
Dawson Segrist finished the day with a pair of wins in Flight 3 singles with wins over mason Weidenbach of Roosevelt (6-1, 6-1) and Michael Yousef of O’Gorman (6-4, 7-6(4)).
Rapid City Stevens (15-2) will continue the Sioux Falls Invite today, when it takes on Sioux Falls Washington at 9 a.m., followed by a match with Sioux Falls Lincoln at 3 p.m.
Cobblers lose two at East-West Invite
Rapid City Central had a tough time on the court Friday as it suffered a pair of losses on the first day of the East-West Invitational in Sioux Falls.
The Cobblers fell to Sioux Falls O’Gorman 9-0 in the first match, before losing a 9-0 decision to Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
Rapid City Central will be back in action in Sioux Falls today with play starting at 8 a.m.
Girls’ Golf
O’Gorman wins Mitchell Invite
The Sioux Falls O’Gorman girls’ golf team scored a 330 as it took the top spot in the Mitchell Invitational on Friday.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt was second with 343 and Yankton closed out the top three with 352.
Rapid City Stevens finished in a tie for 13th place with Brookings (430 apiece), while Sturgis earned 16th with 489.
Jenna Sutcliffe of O’Gorman earned medalist honors with an 80, while teammate Carly Kunkel and Sunni Josephson of Roosevelt tied for second with 82 apiece.
Emmy Sundby led Stevens as she tied for 10th place with 86 and Ainsley Sabers of Sturgis led her team with a 30th place finish (92).