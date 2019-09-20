The Sioux Falls Lincoln boys' golf team earned a narrow win over the rest of the field at the Mitchell Invitational on Friday.
There was just a four stroke cushion between first and second as Lincoln won with 299.
Sioux Falls O’Gorman and Yankton tied for second with 303 each, while Brandon Valley and Watertown shared fourth place with 313 apiece.
Rapid City Stevens led the way for the West River teams with a seventh place finish (322), Spearfish was 12th (346) and Rapid City Central finished 17th with 376.
Jacob Stewart of O’Gorman earned medalist honors with 70, while Jack Hilgenberg of Lincoln, Jimmie Cunningham of Yankton and Ethan Vikander of Aberdeen Central finished in a three way tie for second with 72 apiece.
Adam Salter of Stevens earned fifth place with 74 to lead the local teams, followed by teammates Ben Daane in 18th with 78, and Jonah Swartz in 32nd with 81.
For Spearfish, Sam Grout finished in 36th place with 83.
High School Tennis
Cobblers drop two on the road
The Rapid City Central kicked off the Aberdeen Roncalli Invitational with a pair of shutout losses to Aberdeen Central and Aberdeen Roncalli.
Despite the two losses, Lindsey Pfingston had a pair of close matches in the Cobblers’ matchup with Aberdeen Central as she lost a 10-6 decision to Hallie Haskell in Flight 3 singles, and suffered a 10-6 loss to Haskell and Abby Hanson in Flight 1 doubles with teammate Harper Keim.
Rapid City Central will return to action for the second day of the Roncalli tournament today starting at 9 a.m.
High School Volleyball
SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 3, RAPID CITY STEVENS 2: Sioux Falls Roosevelt regained the momentum in the fifth set in a win over Rapid City Stevens Friday night in Rapid City.
The Rough Riders opened the match with 25-21 and 25-23 wins in the first two sets, before the Raiders stormed back to win the next two sets, 25-17 and 28-26.
In the deciding set, Roosevelt earned a 15-11 win to seal the victory.
No statistics were made available for this match.
SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 3, RAPID CITY STEVENS 2: Sioux Falls Lincoln bounced back after losing the first set as it earned a five-setter over the Raiders Friday night.
Stevens jumped ahead early as it picked up a 25-20 win in the opening set. The Patriots battled back to win the second set 25-18, before the Raiders regained the lead at 2-1 with a 25-19 third set victory.
Lincoln won the fourth set 25-22, before putting the match away with a 15-9 fifth set victory.
No statistics were made available for this match.
SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: Sioux Falls Lincoln cruised to a straight set win over the Cobblers Friday in Rapid City.
The Patriots kicked off the match with a 25-21 win, before closing it out with 25-19 and 25-20 victories in the second and third sets.
No statistics were made available for this match.
SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Rough Riders had little trouble Friday night en route to a straight set win.
Roosevelt took the first set 25-19 and followed it with 25-14 and 25-19 wins to close it out.
No statistics were made available for this match.
Girls Softball
S.F. LINCOLN 10, R.C. STEVENS 0, 4 INNINGS: Sioux Falls Lincoln pitcher Abbie Klatt held Rapid City Stevens to three hits, as the Patriots shut out the Raiders 10-0 in four innings in girls softball action Friday at the Parkview Softball Complex.
Klatt struck out eight Stevens hitters on her way to the win.
Sophia Schoeberl rapped a double and Jill Delzer and Raleigh Lunderman had singles for Stevens.
Darcy Geerson gave up eight runs – four earned – and nine hits over 2-2/3 innings on the mound for the Raiders (10-7).
Patriot leadoff hitter Emma Osmundson had a double and a triple, scored twice and drove in two runs for Lincoln (17-0).
Stevens and Lincoln had unfinished games Friday night because of inclement weather. The Raiders’ game against Sioux Falls Roosevelt and the Patriots’ game against Rapid City Central were postponed.
Results on Central’s game against Roosevelt weren’t available at the Journal’s press time.