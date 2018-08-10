South Dakota School of Mines head coach Zach Tinker has announced the addition of Neil Linhart to the 2018 Hardrocker football coaching staff as the new offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.
Linhart comes to Mines after spending two seasons with the Presentation College Saints in Aberdeen as the offensive coordinator, where he worked with the quarterbacks and wide receivers. Linhart also worked with the tight ends and running backs for the 2016 season before his promotion to coordinator during the offseason.
‘We are excited to bring Coach Linhart to ‘Rocker Nation to take over the coordinating duties of the high octane 'Rocker offense and tutor the wide receivers,” said Tinker. “Neil brings experience and success as an offensive play-caller and will provide stability to the high octane run and gun offense.”
Linhart has also had experience an assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach at Central Lakes College in Brainerd, Minnesota. He also worked as a wide receiver coach and on-campus recruiting coordinator for Bemidji State in Bemidji, Minnesota.
Linhart, originally from Mokena, Illinois, received a bachelor’s degree in exercise science with a sports management emphasis from Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois. He also has a master’s degree in sports, recreation and tourism from the University of Illinois in Champagne-Urbana, Illinois.