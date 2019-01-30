It has been a slower start to the 2019 mountain lion hunting season than the 2018 season, but officials with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks are not concerned.
At this time last year, 17 lions (10 female, seven male) had been harvested while so far the 2019 season has seen 12 lions harvested (seven males, five females).
The season begins Dec. 26 and ends either on March 31, when 60 total lions have been taken or when 40 female lions have been harvested.
GF&P regional terrestrial resources supervisor Trenton Haffley said the numbers fluctuate from year-to-year and seeing five fewer lions harvested this year compared to last year isn't a cause for alarm.
"When you compare the last seven years, we’re behind some years and ahead other years (this year)," he said. "It’s pretty weather dependent. It’s interesting to see how some years take off and we harvest a lot of lions right away. This year we did pretty good right out of the gate, a lot of these years there’s a plateau right now where we don’t see a lot of lions harvested and then we start to see it trending upwards."
He also said considering the fact that the last two winters saw heavy snowfall (which is usually the most important part of hunting mountain lions because of tracking purposes), and this winter has not. He believes the drop could be larger than five.
So far this season, six lions have been harvested in Lawrence County, three have been harvested in Pennington County and three have been harvested in Custer County.
At this time in 2018, seven had been taken in Custer County, five in Lawrence County and five more in Pennington County.
Haffley said there isn't a direct rhyme or reason for the differences year-to-year but traditionally the further north and east someone goes the more lions you'll find.
"Very few lions are harvested south of highway 16 in Custer County," he said. "The central portion of the Hills sees quite a few lions harvested but realistically, the northern third is where the majority of our lions are harvested."
At this time in 2018, the average weight of a female lion harvested was 89.1 pounds and the average age was 4.5 years-old. For males, the weight was 105.8 pounds and 3.4 years-old.
In 2019, the average weight of a female mountain lion harvested so far has been 94.8 pounds, and the age is 4.9 years. For the males, the average weight is 112.7 pounds and the age is 2.75 years.
Haffley said GF&P doesn't track data on weight in female lions until at least 15 have been taken, and also said the weight of lions fluctuates quite easily.
"The weight of a mountain lion is so variable based on the last time they ate," he said. "They may hold 20 pounds or more of food in their stomachs at any given time."
The bitter cold of the last few days and of New Year's Eve works both ways in terms of having a successful hunt, according to Haffley.
Snow can be so frozen at those temperatures it can make a lot of noise when stepped on, but lions also don't tend to move as much when the temperature drops into the single digits.
"What we’ve also seen is that lions tend not to move as much during bitterly cold temperatures. They tend to hold up for a couple of days. If it’s an extended time they’ll have to get up and leave, but if it’s just two or three days, they will hold up for a little while," he said. "It comes down to energy conservation. If they can find a place to stay warm and curl up, as long as it’s not a prolonged cold snap, they can last three, four maybe seven days realistically between meals."