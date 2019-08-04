Coon Rapids, Minn., scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning then pushed three more runs across in its half of the fourth after Canyon Lake drew within 5-3 as the Minnesota state champions grabbed an 8-4 win over South Dakota on Sunday in the Little League Baseball Midwest Regional in Westfield, Ind.
The loss drops Canyon Lake into an elimination game at 5 p.m. MDT Tuesday against the winner of Monday’s game between Missouri and Kansas.
“The kids were ready to go. We had a good practice yesterday, but to start the game – the first game of the tournament – there’s nerves with the stage we’re playing on,” Canyon Lake coach Kyle Yamada said. “We needed to be ready to play from the first pitch of the game.”
After retiring Canyon Lake in order to open the first inning, Coon Rapids struck quickly in its half of the inning.
Leadoff batter Cayden Alphin reached on an error and then scored when Jaxon Knutson lined a double to left field. Jack Brandl followed with a single to move Knutson to third.
Coon Rapids loaded the bases when all runners were safe on a fielder’s choice. Dylan Bloom drew a walk to plate Knutson to make it 2-0. Two more runs crossed home plate when Tyler Phillips singled, scoring Brandl and Drew Law. Special pinch runner Wyatt Myers made it 5-0 when he scored on a ground out.
Canyon Lake rebounded with a pair of runs in the second inning and a single run in the third to get within 5-3.
Skyler Montgomery opened the second stanza with a double to centerfield. Special pinch runner Jaden Yamada, on the base paths for Montgomery, advanced to third on a ground out. Ryan Larson walked and took second base with Wyatt Reeder batting. Both Yamada and Larson scored when Reeder reached on an error.
In the third, Sam Lust hit a one-out single and advanced to second on Benson Kieffer’s sacrifice bunt. Lust advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a Montgomery single.
After a shaky first inning, Montgomery worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning before retiring Coon Rapids in order in the third.
Then in the fourth, Minnesota got back-to-back one-out singles from Knutson and drew three straight walks – two after Montgomery left the mound – to score two runs. Law, who had walked, scored on a sacrifice bunt by Carson Timm to make it an 8-3 ball game.
Lars Kieffer was hit by a pitch to open Canyon Lake’s half of the sixth inning and Larson drew a walk to get two on base with no outs. Both advanced a base on a double steal.
With Law now pitching for Coon Rapids, Kieffer scored on an error by Myer, Minnesota’s catcher, to draw Canyon Lake within 8-4. But Law struck out Canyon Lake’s last two batters to close out the win.
“We did have some chances to capitalize on,” Yamada said. “But their pitchers did a good job mixing up their pitches and keeping us off balance.
“We’re very proud of our kids for not giving up. They fought back. There’s no quit in these kids.”
Knutson had two hits and scored twice and Phillips had three RBIs to lead Coon Rapids, which advances to a Thursday game against Iowa. The Minnesota state champs opened the tournament Saturday with a 15-7 win over Kearney, Neb.
Montgomery had two of Canyon Lake’s three hits, with Lust recording the other. Larson drew three walks and scored once. Reeder drove in two runs.
“We’re a better team than we showed today,” Yamada said. “We’re excited to get back on the field on Tuesday. We went over some of the miscues we had, but the attitude of the team is really positive.”
Canyon Lake’s game on Tuesday against the Missouri-Kansas winner begins at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
IOWA 3, NORTH DAKOTA 0: Will Nuss hit a first-inning home run and starter Landon McCormick limited North Dakota to two hits over his five innings on the mound as Grimes, Iowa, downed Fargo, N.D., 3-0 on Sunday.
Nuss went 2-for-3 at the plate and scored twice for Iowa. Kolby Stanton scored the other run for Grimes.
McCormick struck out seven and walked one, while reliever Lance Mixdorf worked a perfect sixth inning to complete the shutout.
North Dakota pitchers Colby Hanson and Benson Grande totaled 10 strike outs and walked only two over six innings. Matthew Bryant had both of Fargo’s hits.