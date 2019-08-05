Webb City, Mo., starter Landon Fletcher needed just 64 pitches to throw a complete-game 3-1 victory Monday over Pittsburg, Kan., during the only game of the day at the Little League Midwest Regional baseball tournament in Westfield, Ind.
Fletcher limited Kansas to two hits over six innings on the mound. He struck out six and walked one on his way to the win.
Missouri leadoff hitter Andrew Young went 2-for-3 at the plate and finished with a run scored and an RBI to pace all batters. Hudson Byrd had a hit and scored once for Webb City. Derrick Wagner scored the other run for Missouri after he was hit by a pitch to reach base.
Kansas starter Carsen Nickelson gave up three runs on four hits and struck out five.
Both of Pittsburg’s hits came from pinch hitters. Brady VanBecelaere singled and later scored for Kansas’ only run of the game. Alex Johnston also singled for Pittsburg.
Canyon Lake, the South Dakota state champion, and Missouri face off at 5 p.m. today in a loser-out game.
Monday’s loss eliminates Kansas from the Midwest Regional. Pittsburg suffered an 8-0 loss to Fargo, N.D., on Saturday in its opening game of the tournament.