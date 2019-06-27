After three days of preliminary action, the four divisions of the Rapid City Little League Majors baseball will play for titles Saturday at Canyon Lake Little League.
Action will kick off at 9 a.m. with the Division 4 title game between the Timberline Phillies and Harney Engineers.
In the Division 3 championship matchup, it will be the Canyon Lake Mariners vs. the Harney Peppers at 11:30 a.m.
At 2:30 p.m., it will be the Division 2 championship between the Canyon Lake Roadbuilders and the Harney Athletics.
The final title game will be in Division 1 at 4 p.m. with the Canyon Lake Rockers taking on the Harney Bankers at 4 p.m.
Burdick earns All America Google Cloud academic honors
South Dakota State University senior Kyle Burdick was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-America Third Team for Division I men's track & field and cross country, announced Thursday by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
The Rapid City Stevens graduate was one of three Summit League performers to earn All-America distinction, posting a 3.79 undergraduate GPA and a 4.00 graduate GPA in Natural Resource Law Enforcement.
Athletically, Burdick finished his Jackrabbit career earlier this month at the NCAA West Outdoor Track and Field Preliminaries, placing 14th in the 1,500-meter quarterfinals (3 minutes, 43.14 seconds ) and 46th in the 5,000 quarters (14:51.26). It was his third-consecutive trip to the NCAA preliminary rounds.
Burdick, who earned a spot on the All-America ballot after earning Academic All-District 6 honors in early June, qualified for the NCAA outdoor national championship in 2017, finishing 13th in the 1,500 (3:43.78).
He is the first runner in Summit League history to earn three outdoor championship MVP honors (2017-19) in his career and earned indoor MVP recognition in 2019. The 2017 Second Team All-American finished with 10 career league championships (six indoor, four outdoor) and this season helped the Jackrabbits to their first indoor conference title since 1991.
Burdick is a two-time NCAA All-Region performer in cross country and earned an All-League First Team nod three times. He has been a part of three cross country team championships, and in 2018 finished second overall (behind teammate Chaso Cayo).
CSC's Long names Maters, Jersild coordinators
Chadron State College assistant football coaches Craig Jersild and Logan Masters both accepted the vacant coordinator positions for their respective phases of the game this week, according to CSC head football Coach Jay Long.
Jersild will coordinate the Eagles' defense and Masters will run the offense, making both coaches' roles official after they were assigned coordinator duties throughout spring football practice.
"This is big for our program," said Long. "We hired two people with great work ethics, who care about their athletes and have unmatched passion for their jobs. They both really make Chadron State football better with their presence."
Jersild, now a fixture at CSC, has national championship credentials on his resume, having been defensive coordinator at Butler County Community College in 1998 when the Grizzlies won the NJCAA title.
Since joining CSC full-time in 2010, he has coordinated special teams and coached defensive backs.
Masters also has previous experience as a coordinator. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2014 at his alma mater, Wayne State College, and spent three years in that position before joining the CSC staff. Masters, a former Wildcat standout receiver and 1 of 24 Harlon Hill Award candidates as a senior, also spent time coaching quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends. He will coach his 10th season in NCAA Division II football this year.
After three successful seasons as a receivers coach and game operations manager, Masters will once again take on the challenge of implementing offensive schemes.