Little Wound’s Lance Christensen Jr. understands the importance of seeing a golf course more than once.
The Mustang junior gained valuable experience at Hart Ranch Golf Course as he fired an 85 to finish as medalist at the Pre-region Invitational boys golf tournament played Monday.
Christensen finished two shots ahead of Dustyn Fish from Custer. Fish carded an 87. Austin Eggers of Custer and Jacob Harris of Hot Springs tied for third at 89. Ryder Bailey of Custer rounded out the top five with a 90.
“It was okay, a little rough here and there,” said Christensen, talking about Monday’s round at Hart Ranch, site of the Region 4A tournament on Sept. 30. “I had a few bad holes here and there, but my putting and my second shots into the green kept me in there.”
After opening the season with a win at the Douglas Invitational, Christensen was steady in warm, breezy conditions on a Hart Ranch course that is particularly trying on the back nine. He worked his way through the first four holes on the back in one-over-par and largely avoided the big numbers that plagued other golfers.
“The front nine tempts you to hit driver. A lot of holes you can get into big trouble,” Christensen said. “Thankfully, I didn’t hit driver. My four-iron was going really good today. But on the back nine, I just played awesome.”
Custer coach Paul Kelley pointed out the two nines at Hart Ranch contrast each other greatly and require golfers to change their game once they make the turn off the front side of the course and head onto the back nine.
“It’s two different nines,” Kelley said. “On the front you can blast away then you’re playing more target golf on the back. We tell our kids to do the best they can and hopefully not any train wrecks or as few as possible and then learn from it.”
With the experience of the Pre-region tournament behind them, Little Wound coach Rob Mendoza said Christensen and his Mustang teammates are headed to Vermillion next week to play in the Vermillion Invitational on Sept. 12. The Bluffs golf course in Vermillion is also the site of the 2019 Class A boys state tournament.
“That’s not an easy tournament to get into,” Mendoza said, “but we’re going.”
There’s a purpose to playing in Monday’s tournament at Hart Ranch and next week at The Bluffs: experience. Seeing both courses before the Region 4A and State A tournaments gives Christensen an opportunity to see the courses, learn sight lines for shots and to experience the speed and slope of the greens.
“I can go out and patch up the stuff I need to work on and hopefully shoot better every time,” said Christensen, who tied for sixth place in last year’s state Class A tournament.
High school golfers will be back in action locally Friday when Sturgis hosts the Black Hills Invitational. Play begins at 9 a.m. at Boulder Canyon Country Club.