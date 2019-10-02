Black Hills Archery Rapid City archers Sadie Tesch and Jacob McArthur competed at the NFAA National Target Championships at the NFAA Easton Foundation at the Yankton Archery Complex Sept. 7-8.
Tesch and McArthur competed for two days in rain, wind, and against intense national competition. Each archer shot over 150 arrows at high speeds to varying long distances and target faces. Tesch finished in fourth place and McArthur was second.
Hunting Film Tour returns to Rapid City
The Hunting Film Tour will be returning to Rapid City on Oct. 16, courtesy of the Black Hills Sportsmen’s Club and several local businesses.
The public is invited to this fundraiser, which will be held at the Elks Theatre, 512 6th street. The doors open at 6 p.m. The films begin at 7 p.m., and during a brief intermission, a drawing for five raffle items will take place.
Sportsmen’s Club president Cody Hodson said, “ The hunting film tour is a traveling film festival that features short, story-driven content produced by independent film makers who document their hunting adventures around the globe.
"Join us to enjoy a lineup of conservation minded, fair chase films that capture the essence of the hunting and angling experiences loved by outdoors people."
Local hunter and taxidermist Gary English entered a film on his moose hunt in Alaska to earn a spot on the tour.
The films are family friendly, and all the proceeds raised will be distributed among a number of causes that are supported by the Black Hills Sportsmen’s Club.
“We will be raising funds to support Sportsmen Against Hunger, Youth Hunting Adventures and SD Wildlife Federation’s Conservation Camp for high school students. Buying a ticket, bringing a friend to the movies, and taking a chance on a raffle square are all actions that support kids, families and our outdoor heritage,” said Hodson.
Tickets are available at the Elk’s Theatre box office, online at www.Huntingfilmtour.com, or in person at Family Dental Care 605-342-2445. Price is $15 for adults, $5 for kids under the age of 15.
Raffle items include a $500 gift certificate donated by First Stop Gun & Pawn, a $500 gift certificate donated by Scheels, a gift certificate for the processing of a deer from Spilde’s Quality Meats, a basket of cookies from Mary’s Mountain Cookies and $150 in tokens for range time donated by the Smoking Gun. Each raffle square costs $20, and only 100 squares will be sold.
Sponsors for the event include Runnings, J Scull Construction, Family Dental Care, and the Greater Dakotah Chapter of the Safari Club International.
E-Bikes welcome on motorized use Forest Service trails, roads
Electric bicycles (e-bikes) have grown in popularity for both recreational use and hunting on public lands and are currently welcome on more than 52,000 miles of roads and 7,700 miles of trails throughout the Northern Region’s nine National Forests and Dakota Prairie Grasslands where motorized vehicle travel is authorized.
The Dakota Prairie Grasslands currently has 2,550 miles of roads available for e-bike use. The Trail system on the Dakota Prairie Grasslands includes the Maah Daah Hey and adjacent trail system, and a portion of the North Country Trail. There are currently no trails designated for motorized use on the Dakota Prairie Grasslands.
The USDA Forest Service considers e-bikes as motorized vehicles and therefore does not allow their use on non-motorized National Forest System roads and trails.
The Dakota Prairie Grasslands encourages e-bike riders to consult their local National Grassland’s Motor Vehicle Use Map to ensure they’re riding on an approved, motorized use road or trail, and to exercise caution when traveling among other motor vehicles.
The mission of the Forest Service is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners, and maintains the largest forestry research organization in the world.
The Forest Service’s Northern Region includes nine National Forests and 1.2 million acres of National Grasslands in North and South Dakota. These public lands support the nation’s energy development needs, provide timber for people, forage for cattle and wildlife, habitat for fish, plants, and animals, and some of the best recreational opportunities in the country.
Hunters kill more Grand Teton mountain goats than expected
JACKSON, Wyo. — Hunters have killed more mountain goats in Grand Teton National Park than expected.
The National Park Service began allowing hunters to pursue mountain goats this year in an effort to rid the park of the nonnative species.
Biologists warn the mountain goats could spread disease to native bighorn sheep.
Some 100-150 mountain goats inhabit the park and nearby areas. Forty-eight hunters won a lottery for licenses to kill goats in the park.
Wyoming wildlife managers thought the hunters would take no more than 15 mountain goats over the two-and-a-half-month season. Hunters recently surpassed that number, with six weeks left to go.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports some hunters killed mountain goats only to see the animals fall off cliffs and out of reach.
Wyoming wildlife officials introduce draft elk feeding plan
JACKSON, Wyo. — Wyoming wildlife officials have introduced a detailed plan for review to scale back elk and bison feeding days by 50%.
Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officially released the draft “step-down” plan Monday.
Wildlife officials say the plan was intended to reduce elk numbers and make the animals more reliant on native vegetation which includes strategies to wean elk off alfalfa.
Officials say the plan details feeding the elk later and ending the alfalfa handouts earlier to draw fewer elk to feedgrounds on the National Elk Refuge north of Jackson.
Officials say the plan is not open to being altered through the current public review process, but an accompanying environmental assessment is.
Deadline for comments are due to the refuge by Oct. 30.